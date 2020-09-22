With Tuesday, Sept. 22 being National Voter Registration Day, Penn State University Libraries is hosting a virtual Zoom event from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to help people with registering to vote, according to a Penn State news release.

National Voter Registration Day has been held the fourth Tuesday of September every year since 2012, and has resulted in 3 million Americans over the past 7 years registering on the day of the event, according to the release.

Penn State University Libraries joins "thousands" of other organizations and schools working to increase voter registration ahead of the presidential, federal and local elections this fall.

The virtual event is hosted by University Libraries Microforms and Government Information as well as the Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Global News Center.