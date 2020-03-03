Deliberation Nation, a series of discussions open to the public held from Feb. 26 to March 5 by Penn State students in the rhetoric and civic life class, seeks to foster discussions about hot topic issues.

With over 50 discussions throughout the week at locations including Webster’s Bookstore Cafe and the Hyatt Hotel, freshmen moderate deliberations that cover social, political, education and ethical topics as a culmination of a year-long honors rhetorical and communications course.

Sponsored by Penn State’s Center for Democratic Deliberation, two general moderators ensure all participants that their views are valuable, while other moderators explore summary options for their topics. Discussions have ranged from "cancel culture," food insecurity, standardized tests and legalization of marijuana.

Sam Pfohl and Eric Glock attended the dialogue because it was required for their classes, and decided to attend the “Separation of Church and (Penn) State: What is the Role of Religion in Public Policy?” dialogue held Sunday evening.

“Discussions encourage inclusivity,” Glock (freshman-social data analytics) said. “Everybody has their questions, so having more discussions about things, whether it be church and state or any big current issues, is important.”

Pfohl echoed Glock’s sentiments and said he chose to attend that specific deliberation because he found the role that politics play in terms of religion interesting.

“I think that discussions that are polarizing but induce discussion instead of ‘you’re wrong’ or ‘you’re right’ is really important in today’s society,” Pfohl (freshman-security risk and analysis) said.

Moderators are present to help move along the discussion and show the differences between debate, conversation and deliberative discussion. Their goal is for everyone’s voice to feel heard and validated, whether or not others in the room agreed with shared viewpoints.

They also outlined the importance of framing issues so that participants in the discussions could “meaningfully” express their opinions.

Moderator Ryan Stromberg said he was eager to experience Deliberation Nation since it was his first year at Penn State and first year being involved. His group, which came up with the idea of separation of church and state at Penn State, chose the topic because the group felt that religion is rarely talked about in the “public sphere.”

“I think this is important to go into with an open mindset,” Stromberg (freshman-English) said. “Personally, I went into this thinking ‘I don’t know what everybody is going to say, but I really want to learn something new today, so why don’t I do that?’”

Stromberg added what it meant to him to be a moderator.

“Being neutral and making sure everybody has a spotlight at least once [is important],” Stromberg said. “You raise your hand, you talk and I just want to make sure that everyone is listening to you. That everyone is actually caring what you’re thinking and branching off.”