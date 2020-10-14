In a ruling released Tuesday, the University Park Undergraduate Association Judicial Board revoked community group representative positions for the Interfraternity Council, the Panhellenic Council and the Multicultural Greek Council.

The IFC, PHC and MGC each had a community group representative — positions in UPUA's legislative branch designed to provide representation for large, identity-based organizations. However, the Judicial Board found in a 6-3 ruling that the IFC, PHC and MGC have “ceased to fulfill the vetting criteria for Community Group Representative Seats.”

In 2019, UPUA created an official process through which organizations can apply for community seats, which is when the aforementioned vetting criteria was written. But the IFC, PHC and MGC got their seats long before the criteria existed. This is the first time these seats have been evaluated under the new qualifications.

In the majority opinion, authored by Associate Justices Jacob Lemler and Taran Samarth, who were joined by Justices David Pool, Jessica Strait, James Spencer and Amelia Dodoo, the Judicial Board outlined several ways in which the organizations violated UPUA’s governing bylaws.

First, UPUA’s bylaws state that an organization cannot have a community group representative seat if the group of students it serves is already represented by another community group representative. The Judicial Board found that although the IFC, PHC and MGC are comprised of multiple different organizations, the purpose of the councils is the same: furthering the interests of students in greek life. Therefore, there is no reason for each council to have its own representative.

The ruling found that the MGC’s representative was redundant. The MGC is comprised of eight organizations, three of which are a part of Latino Caucus. The other five are part of Asian Pacific Islander Desi-American Caucus. Latino Caucus and APIDA Caucus both have their own representatives in UPUA and the organizations comprising MGC get to vote on those representatives, so the justices reasoned those organizations are being doubly represented in UPUA.

Next, community group representatives are supposed to act as an extension of the “highest governing body” — usually the executive board — of their organization, and are required to serve on those governing bodies. The Judicial Board examined the IFC, PHC and MGC bylaws and found that the PHC representative is not listed as a member of their executive board, and the IFC lists its representative as separate from its executive board.

The ruling also said community group representatives are supposed to be “mutually beneficial” to the communities and UPUA. The representatives should further the interests of their communities in UPUA and represent UPUA on the executive board of their organization. Because the IFC and PHC reps aren’t affiliated with their executive boards, their seats are not mutually beneficial.

Samarth and Pool wrote a concurring opinion, arguing that even if the IFC, PHC and MGC correct the issues outlined in the majority opinion, they still would not meet the qualifications for a community group representative seat. According to Samarth and Pool, UPUA bylaws state that the seats are for “overarching” registered student organizations, and greek organizations do not meet that definition.

Latino Caucus, APIDA Caucus and Black Caucus, which all have representatives, are large umbrella groups that contain smaller organizations including dance teams, ethnic organizations, greek chapters and professional groups, the opinion argued. The organizations that currently have representatives also all represent identity groups for racial identities, international student status or gender and sexual minorities.

In order to be eligible for a seat, Samarth and Pool said, the identity represented by the organization must be “all-encompassing,” and color its students’ entire college experience. Membership in a greek organization is not sufficiently important to students to warrant a seat in UPUA, they said.

Chief Justice Rachel Schuchman authored a dissenting opinion, and was joined by Justices Justin Korman and Aidan Neigh.

Schuchman did not disagree with anything in the majority opinion, but said that the Judicial Board should have allowed the IFC, PHC and MGC representatives to finish their current terms.

Organizations must re-apply for their seats every three years, and Schuchman said the IFC, PHC and MGC should have been allowed to address the problems the Judicial Board discovered during their re-application process.

