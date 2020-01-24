Penn State will expand its paid parental leave policy to include all "benefits-eligible staff," according to Vice President for Human Resources Lorraine Goffe.

Previously, Penn State limited the reach of the policy to its faculty members. However, this policy change — effective July 1 — will extend to all staff who “have worked for at least one continuous year prior to the birth or adoption of a child.”

When the policy goes into effect, benefits-eligible staff will be able to receive four continuous weeks of paid parental leave within the first 90 days of birth or adoption.

RELATED

“This policy was created to provide additional support for our employees with growing families by allowing them paid time off to spend additional time with their new child,” Goffe said in a statement. “The policy supplements all other available paid time off benefits for family-related needs and runs concurrently with FMLA.”

The Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) is a federal law that provides eligible staff, including Penn State staff members, 12 weeks of unpaid parental leave. The university, which is the largest employer in Centre County, has offered six weeks of paid maternal and adoption leave for its faculty since 2004.

The policy expansion will be piloted by the Applied Research Laboratory (ARL).