Attendees of Penn State's latest town hall are encouraged to fill out a survey to discuss the accessibility of the July 30 event.

The survey asks respondents to rate their satisfaction with the town hall and the best way for the university to engage with its community in the future, whether via social media, email or Penn State News.

Respondents are also encouraged to share information they feel is most important to discuss moving forward.

At the town hall, university administrators discussed coronavirus testing procedures, isolation and quarantine, as well as advanced safety protocols for the fall 2020 semester.

For those who were unable to attend the event, the town hall is archived for viewing at https://LiveEvents.psu.edu.

