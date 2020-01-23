The story of language labs, according to Dr. Heather McCoy, is somewhat typical of higher education: they gained popularity in colleges across the country because they centralized colleges’ language programs. It saved money and provided students studying foreign language a way to practice their conversation skills.

But, in subsequent years, as colleges looked for ways to cut costs, some started defunding language labs or shutting them down altogether, leaving language programs with even less resources than they had had before.

At Penn State, however, that story is unrecognizable.

While Penn State has never had language labs or language centers, students have a variety of resources at their disposal for practicing languages and learning about different cultures.

According to McCoy, the director of undergraduate studies in Penn State’s French department, the university never created a language lab because the individual language programs are wary of the centralization a language lab or center entails.

“Each department likes to stay abreast of what is happening in their beginning and intermediate language programs,” McCoy said.

But language centers tend to assume a lot of control over instruction of beginner and intermediate courses. Language departments worried that a language center could lead to a lack of cohesion in the curriculum.

Jason Laine, the director of Penn State’s Italian department, said that the language programs don’t really need a language lab, because “the services offered by a language lab are delivered in other ways."

Courses use the technology that might be found in a language lab — just through canvas, without the lab itself.

“The library offers tools often found in language labs at peer universities, either in the Pattee's Media Commons or in spaces such as the Immersive Experiences Lab, part of Penn State Teaching and Learning with Technology,” Laine said via email.

At one time, language labs were one of the only places on a college campus that students could access listening and recording technology. Now, students can do all that and more on their phones.

Because technology has advanced so far, some instructors are hesitant to use language labs even when they do have access to them, according to Dr. Julia Goetze, the coordinator of Penn State’s German department.

“In my program, when I was a graduate student and taught at Georgetown [which has a language lab], we never used the language lab,” Goetze said. “I know the Spanish department did, but [the German department] never did.”

Goetze noted that while language labs help students with important skills like listening, comprehension and pronunciation, those aren’t instructors’ only priorities.

“Those are part of our goals that we want to instill in students,” Goetze said, “but looking at the overall goal of all the classes, listening and comprehension and pronunciation is just one part of it.”

For these reasons, Goetze said it would be difficult to justify Penn State creating and using a language lab.

Goetze and McCoy also stressed that many language labs and centers are created because universities cut the budgets of their language programs.

“It’s cheaper to run a center where you have one director, as opposed to departments each having a director of their language program,” McCoy said. “So a lot of times it’s done as a streamlining gesture.”

McCoy noted that often, language centers fall victim to budget cuts, leaving the language programs in a worse position than before.

Penn State’s language programs have avoided those budget cuts and avoided the centralization that comes with them. McCoy said she doesn’t feel that the university has missed out by declining to institute centralized programs like language centers.

Penn State students have a variety of ways to practice the languages they’re studying and learn about other cultures.

There is tutoring available for Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French, Italian, Russian and German languages, all of which provide opportunities for students to practice speaking, listening and comprehension.

Students can also join language clubs to learn about the culture of the language that they’re studying.

Tommaso Giampapa, the president of the French Club, said the club tries to introduce members to the French and francophone culture “in as many different facets” as possible. This includes the cultures of the many French-speaking countries in Europe, Northern Africa and Asia.

The club has members from Haiti, France and several countries in Africa, who all share their experiences with the membership.

Giampapa (senior-anthropology and political science) recalled a member who returned from studying abroad in a French-speaking country that practiced voodoo, “which, like, blew everybody’s mind.”

Nicole Damico, the treasurer of the French Club, said her experiences with the club have taught her a lot about French culture, as with many members.

“I now have a lot of friends that are from French-speaking areas — there are people from Geneva, Haiti [and] Paris,” Damico (sophomore-international politics and sociology) said.

Giampapa noted that the club is primarily dedicated to learning about francophone culture, rather than practicing French. And although the club recommends that students go to the tutoring centers if they’re struggling with their French classes, it gives students another opportunity to practice the language.

The club hosts French conversation hours, in which members speak only French for extended periods of time and partake in games and activities conducted in French.

The club introduces students who are new at French to other students who are familiar with the language and culture, including native speakers

Damico has seen members help each other gain confidence speaking French.

“You’ll get someone who’s brand new at speaking, and they have no clue what’s going on, and they’ll just look at the person next to them and be like, ‘Hey, what’s cat?’ ‘It’s la chatte,’ ‘Okay cool,’” Damico said.

Damico said she has become more confident in her ability to speak French since she joined the club.

As language programs are shrinking across the country, Giampapa and Damico said the French Club gives them hope that Penn State will continue to avoid this trend.

“[Roughly] 10 percent of our student population is international,” Damico said. “[Penn State wants] people to go into the global market, they want this university to be globalized and be able speak to people with different cultures and languages. [In French Club] we’re doing just that. We’re globalizing each other.”