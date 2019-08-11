As the fall 2019 semester approaches, Downtown State College is preparing for the influx of traffic expected in the days leading up to the start of classes on Aug. 26.

According to a press release from the Borough of State College, traffic pattern changes will be made to accommodate the heavy traffic.

From Aug. 12 to Aug. 25, East Calder Way will be one-way westbound from Hetzel Street to South Garner Street, and one-way eastbound from High Street to Hetzel Street.

On Aug. 13, Hetzel Street will be one-way northbound from East Beaver Avenue to East Calder Way.

On Aug. 15 and Aug. 16, West College Avenue's left lane between South Barnard Street and South Atherton Street will be closed and used as a parking lane.

Finally, from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, East College Avenue's right lane between University Drive and High Street will be closed and used as a parking lane.

Students living on-campus can move in for free from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, or pay a $25 early bird arrival fee to move in Aug. 21.

Students in various clubs and organizations may be required to move in earlier on designated dates.