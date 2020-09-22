When the opportunity came about to volunteer for an organization seeking to bolster the education system for students in India, Penn State student Justin Korman and alumna Eujean Oh said they knew they wanted to get involved with the research necessary to strengthen its online instructional tools.

“I’m a really strong believer in education, and going to Penn State, I was really fortunate to get the education I had, but there are a lot of students globally who don’t have that same opportunity,” Oh said. “So I wanted to help out in any way I could and help students who want to better their education.”

Oh graduated from Penn State in spring 2020 with degrees in global and international studies, international politics and comparative literature.

Korman (graduate-accounting) and Oh were recruited to the organization Soochak, which offers supplementary educational tools to students in India, this past summer by fellow volunteer, Dan Laisi.

A government agency consultant for the audit, consulting, advisory and tax services company Deloitte, Laisi said he was inspired to reach out to Penn State students because of his past work as a Deloitte Penn State career adviser.

Laisi said he had previously connected with Korman and Oh on LinkedIn, and they both agreed to volunteer when he informed them of the opportunity.

In the future, Laisi said he hopes to involve members of Penn State organizations such as the Nittany Lion Consulting Group, Penn State Global Brigades and the Association for India’s Development at Penn State.

According to the organization’s co-founder, Kshitiz Anand, Soochak is “an experiential learning platform that emphasizes the application of acquired knowledge” that started in 2018.

Anand said via email that this for-profit organization branched off from a nonprofit called Happy Horizons Trust, which he and his wife started in 2013 to help students learn and work toward “holistic development.”

Laisi said both Happy Horizons Trust and Soochak seek to improve the quality of education for middle and high school students in India, but Soochak is a supplementary platform geared toward online learning assistance.

Laisi said it is intended to shift students away from syllabus-based learning and toward creativity, critical thinking and practical application skills. He added that the organization is also focusing on graphic design and social media in the process.

Korman and Oh said they began volunteering for Soochak as consultants, with Laisi as their adviser, in late July 2020.

Their main responsibilities were to familiarize themselves with Soochak and India’s education system, after which they could research various online learning platforms from across the world and analyze what elements were successful in each of them.

Through this volunteer work, Korman and Oh’s goal was to provide Anand with a series of recommendations on how Soochak could be improved to effectively compete in the educational technology market and best support learning for Indian students.

Oh said this work involved a “deep analysis” of the market, as well as how the world is increasingly utilizing online learning, particularly in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the current pandemic situation, so many schools globally have been transitioning into online learning,” Oh said. “How do we know that we are addressing each student’s needs and doing it efficiently [in this format]?”

Korman said his experience volunteering for Soochak would have been worthwhile in any case, but it was even more “rewarding” due to the challenges the pandemic presented.

“COVID has affected education just as much as anything else,” Korman said. “To get involved in a project that was so heavily affected by the current circumstances, it made it that much more exciting to work through.”

Korman, Oh and Laisi agreed that communication was a key focus of theirs, particularly because all of their work was done virtually.

Laisi added that with Oh being in Seattle and Anand in India, the group has several time zones to work around when planning meetings.

Korman also said bringing a United States perspective to his work was both beneficial and a drawback.

He said having a different point of view on an issue can help generate new ideas and solutions, but it was also crucial for him to see India’s current education system from Anand’s perspective.

Adding to this, Laisi said some Indian communities do not have as extensive access to technology or the internet as those in the United States, which is something the group had to consider when researching, analyzing and compiling its recommendations.

After approximately one month of work, the group presented its recommendations for Soochak to Anand in early September. Korman said, for example, the group advised Anand to make the courses two or three weeks long to keep users engaged.

Korman said the group also suggested marketing Soochak to parents while still catering the courses to students, seeing as parents typically handle the finances in a family.

Additionally, Korman, Oh and Laisi felt it would be best for Soochak to focus on providing supplementary education and learning resources to make the courses offered more universal.

According to Anand, Soochak is reviewing these “worthwhile and implementable” recommendations and plans on utilizing them in the coming weeks.

With the first set of courses to launch in October, Anand said he hopes to continue engaging with Korman, Oh and Laisi as these implementations are made.

“Working with this team was a really pleasurable experience,” Anand said. “Despite being from different geography, the team was able to understand the challenges well.”

Korman said he would like to continue working with Soochak moving forward so he can see the organization completely through this transitional period, from start to finish.

“One of the things about consulting that I don’t like is that, oftentimes, people will just give recommendations and then kind of be on their way and wish the organization luck,” Korman said. “I hope this relationship isn’t like that.”

Korman also said he was motivated by Soochak’s goals, which increases his excitement for seeing how the organization adjusts.

“I’ve worked on projects where the client’s main focus was money, so to work on a social impact project was just incredibly rewarding and kind of changed my interest,” Korman said. “I’m excited to see how it grows.”

Mirroring this sentiment, Oh said she is looking forward to seeing the group’s recommendations put in place and hopes to continue working in a field that helps solve social issues, regardless of whether or not it is in education.

Oh said she learned a lot about educational technology, how online learning is affecting the world and how India’s education system differs from the United States’ system.

Oh said working with Soochak also encouraged her because through it she saw there are other people who care about educational issues.

“This is kind of something that I think about in the back of my head a lot,” Oh said. “Not everyone is fortunate. But it also gave me hope because people are looking at this issue and finding ways to help solve this problem.”

Laisi said he is proud of the work Korman and Oh accomplished through Soochak and feels their efforts highlight how connected people are to one another, even on a global scale.

“[Justin and Eujean] did a tremendous job, and it really shows you the impact we can make for others, even if they’re across the world,” Laisi said. “We’re all going through things together and we can get through them together. This is just an example of that.”