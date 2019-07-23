Mark Ballora, a professor of music technology in Penn State’s School of Music, died Thursday at the age of 57, according to a press release.

He was an affiliate faculty in the School of Theatre and newly appointed director of the Arts and Design Research Incubator.

Remembered as a "devoted and dynamic professor," Ballora was also a leading researcher in the field of sonification. His research translated a wide range of datasets into immersive soundscapes for scientific and educational functions, including cardiac rhythms, computer network access data and cosmic microwave background radiation.

According to the College of Arts and Architecture website, his projects were publicized and acclaimed in issues of Science, The Huffington Post, The Conversation, and Electronic Musician. On Saturday, Ballora shared his findings at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of Arts in the Penn State Art of Discovery Booth.

"Mark's joyful presence was felt by all in the School of Music. Faculty and graduate students considered themselves fortunate if Mark wrote them a song extolling their talents. He was a master of his craft in music technology and worked across the college on many collaborative projects. His research in sonification was recognized at an international level, including the Smithsonian and the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute," David Frego, director of the School of Music said in a statement. "Looking ahead, we will work together to find opportunities to honor Mark's legacy and contribution to Penn State."

Alongside School of Theater professor Curtis Craig, Ballora founded a minor in music composition and technology, a study dedicated to students that want to merge their passions for music and theatre.

In 2016, his book, "Digital Audio and Acoustics for the Creative Arts," was published by Oxford University Press. It was praised as being a key resource on acoustics and recording technology. In 2017, Ballora was co-recipient of two interdisciplinary seed grants, one awarded by the National Academies Keck Futures Initiative and the other by the Gulf Research Program, to collaborate with marine biologists to create sonifications of ocean-related data.

He also partnered with Grateful Dead percussionist Mickey Hart on Hart's albums "Superorganism" and "Mysterium Tremendum.” He turned music into data for the film "Rhythms of the Universe," alongside Nobel Prize-recipient and cosmologist George Smoot.

“Professor Ballora led the way for collaborations that exploded the boundaries between art and science,” College of Arts and Architecture Dean Barbara Korner said in a statement. “He helped many understand that artists bring unique perspectives to research questions. His kind and fun spirit enhanced his intellectual curiosity; his passing leaves a hole in many of our hearts.”