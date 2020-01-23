Throughout the spring semester, the Gender Equity Center will host programs about topics such as stalking, sexual violence and suicide prevention.

The programs initiated will seek to address issues pertinent to Penn State students. All of the programs will be free and open to all.

“We work incredibly hard to offer programming and opportunities that allow everyone to consider issues from various perspectives and go beyond just awareness and into action,” Jennifer Pencek, programming coordinator of the Gender Equity Center in a release, said. “Far too often people consider issues like stalking and sexual violence to be issues that will never happen to them or anyone they know... The reality is it all happens here and impacts each and every one of us.”

According to Pencek, programs like these encourage outreach efforts to help individuals before and after incidents occur.

The following includes a full list of events:

Stalking: Prevention, Awareness, Surviving

Anna Nasset will discuss stalking and sexual assault at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, in Flex Theater in the HUB-Robeson Center. Nasset will use pieces of her own experience to accentuate how serious these crimes are.

She will also discuss the available resources to people who were sexually assaulted or stalked.

The event will be sponsored by the Gender Equity Center, Penn State Police, and Department of Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies.

Monica Blake

Monica Blake will speak at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 in the Flex Theater. She is a retired police officer who served as a patrol officer in Nashville from 2004 to 2019.

Blake was sexually assaulted, which led her to become an advocate for the rights of those who are assaulted. She is active in eliminating the stigma around the Blue Wall of Silence — officers who feel forced to disregard misconduct done by other officers.

"Sexual Citizens: A Landmark Study of Sex, Power and Assault on Campus"

Researchers and authors Jennifer Hirsch and Shamus Khan will speak at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 2, in Freeman Auditorium in the HUB.

The talk will focus on the ethnographic aspect of the Sexual Health Initiative to Foster Transformation (SHIFT) — a mixed-methods research project on sexual assault.

Candice Benbow: Red Lip Theology

Candice Benbow will speak at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25 in Freeman Auditorium. She will discuss the intersections of beauty, faith, feminism and culture in the lives of black women.

Benbow designed Red Lip Theology — a movement that encourages young black women to embrace who they are. Red Lip Theology has been attributed at women’s empowerment conferences across the country.

QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Training: Jana Marie Foundation

At 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 30, in room 233A in the HUB, QPR — an acronym for Question, Persuade, and Refer — will speak to community members about how to save lives from suicide.

Reema Zaman: Resilience and Sexual Assault Awareness

Reema Zaman will speak at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 6 in Heritage Hall in the HUB about her memoir, “I AM YOURS”.

The memoir has been added to the curriculum of many high schools, as it touches on the difficulties of gender differences.

Zaman has paired with many advocacy organizations to help immigrants, asylum seekers and survivors of abuse. She is also the founder of the mentorship program, “Read for Resilience”

What Were You Wearing? Survivor art installation

Created by Jen Brockman and Mary Wyandt-Hiebert, the project “What Were You Wearing?” will be presented from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7 in room 134 HUB.

The project’s purpose is to deconstruct the notion that sexual violence is connected to someone’s clothing.

Honoring Survival: Transforming the Spirit

This annual event will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8 in Eisenhower Chapel in the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center. It will seek to acknowledge the strength of those affected by interpersonal violence and those who support survivors.

The mission of this event is to focus on listening to the stories of those affected and promote healing.

"Seeding Change: How Farmworker Women are Leading the Fight to End Workplace Sexual Violence from the Fields to Hollywood"

Mónica Ramírez will speak at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 13 in Freeman Auditorium. She is a co-founder of Alianza Nacional de Campesinas, or the National Farmworker Women's Alliance.

She also formed the first legal project in the United States focusing on the representation of farmworker women in the legal proceedings of gender discrimination.

A letter Ramírez authored on behalf of Alianza members was published in TIME magazine in November 2017. Additionally, she seeks to unite people from different backgrounds to encourage gender equity in the workplace and in politics.