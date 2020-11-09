Over the last few weeks, Africa’s most populous country has erupted in protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a special unit of the police known for terrorizing and extorting Nigerians.

As the movement coined #EndSARS continues to make waves, Nigerian Penn State students shed light on its importance.

Ogana-Ajie Okwuosa spent half of his life in Nigeria and is the son of two Nigerian immigrants who lived in the United States for fifteen years before returning to their home country.

While attending Penn State, Okwuosa (senior-international politics) also runs his own recycling company in Nigeria called LasGidis Recyclers.

The situation unfolding in Nigeria is a result of people taking a stand against police brutality and calling for an end to SARS, which Okwuosa said “has been impending on the rights of the people through extortion, murder, kidnapping and much more.”

“We’re calling for a disbandment of the group because they’ve done way more harm than good,” Okwuosa said. “The people aren’t protected by them and society will be better off without them.”

According to the New York Times, SARS was created in 1984 “in response to an epidemic of violent crime including robberies, carjackings and kidnappings.” However, the group has evolved to invoke more crime by targeting Nigerian citizens, according to Okwuosa.

“We are being profiled, extorted and killed, but without any body cameras or accountability systems in place to prove it,” Okwuosa said. “People are being killed and their families aren’t even getting the bodies of the lost.”

On Oct. 20, in response to the civil unrest, the Nigerian government deployed security forces in Lagos, which opened fire on protestors. The attack, coined the Lekki Massacre, resulted in the death of several protesters — although the government won’t reveal the exact number of casualties.

Since then, a 24-hour curfew has been imposed and the government is working on legislation to ban protesting completely, according to Okwuosa. He also said the leaders of the protests are being targeted.

Amid the Black Lives Matter movement and police brutality protests in the United States, Okwuosa said it’s easy to see the parallels between tensions in both countries. However, Okwuosa said what’s happening in Nigeria is “what’s happening in the United States but on steroids.”

“This is very important to me because I had been conflicted about protesting and raising my voice here for Black Lives Matter when what was happening in my country was worse,” Okwuosa said. “I always tell people the problems America has are the same as Nigeria, but ours are magnified by a thousand.”

To Okwuosa, the government is to blame for the civil unrest in the nation since they’ve responded so poorly to the protests and “done whatever they can to silence the people.”

“There are so many systems in place to make all of this possible, like a lack of accountability systems and non-livable wages that cause people to make their living through extortion,” Okwuosa said. “The government needs to make our justice system one where the people believe justice is possible and where the poor don’t have to turn to crime to survive.”

Chad Okon was born in Nigeria and lived there until he was about six years old before moving to the U.S. He went back to Nigeria after a few years to finish elementary and high school before leaving again for higher education.

Okon (senior-electrical engineering) described his home country as being “in serious trouble,” adding there is an endless list of deep-rooted problems from the corruption of its leaders to the deprivation of fundamental human rights.

Economically, Okon said there is an almost non-existent job market in the country, which means the youth are forced to start businesses in order to make ends meet. Because of this, many resort to scamming or illegally obtaining money, which is what SARS was intended to stop.

Okon said SARS profiles and targets people based on their appearances, such as specific clothing, flashy hairstyles, piercings and tattoos. If they approach someone, Okon said they often ask to search their phone to see messages and even transaction history.

“More times than not, they extort you by taking you to an ATM machine and they ask you to make a cash withdrawal and if you refuse, you’ll be arrested or killed,” Okon said via email. “The youth are tired, so we decided to take a stance, and we’re asking for the most fundamental human right — the right to live — and we are demanding for the government to abolish SARS.”

According to a report called “Time to End Impunity,” Amnesty International documents “at least 82 cases of torture, ill treatment and extra-judicial execution by SARS between January 2017 and May 2020” with the victims being predominantly male between ages 18 and 35.

“This movement means a lot to me because I want to be able to go home and live freely, wear what I want, go where I want without my life and the lives of my friends being at risk,” Okon said. “Living in fear is something Black people all over the world are used to, and I want to be free from this bondage that I’m subjected to because of my age.”

According to Okon, the government is aware of the situation and has disbanded SARS multiple times, but it continues to return, sometimes with a different name.

Okon said a simple solution is to deploy SARS officers to the Sambisa Forest in Nigeria to fight Boko Haram terrorists, which would actually allow the officers to protect Nigerian lives. Additionally, he said they need to be paid higher wages to stop officers from extorting citizens.

Samson Jiya was born and raised in Nigeria before moving to Virginia at 15. He said SARS believes it’s the law of the land, and has been terrorizing citizens of Nigeria for many years, saying “they harass people for money and kill or rape when provoked.”

“People are scared to go outside,” Jiya (sophomore-information sciences and technology) said. “Someone could leave their house and not come back because they couldn’t pay off a bribe. In order for citizens to feel safe again, SARS must end.”

Jiya said it hurts hearing about the cruel actions of SARS because it could be him, his siblings or his cousins targeted due to having tattoos or piercings. He said he’s hoping these protests will bring change, which starts at the government level.

“The government is supposed to serve the citizens, which is why they were elected,” Jiya said. “How can people trust their leaders and trust the people that are supposed to protect them when the government won’t do anything about citizens losing their lives to security officers?”

Jiya said the Nigerian government hasn’t met the requests of protestors, and instead is encouraging people to stop protesting by using fear as a weapon to silence them. Although there’s been major pushback from the government, Jiya said he’s hopeful these protests will inspire change, and that it’s important the world pays attention.

“I believe listening to the youth is going to be extremely important, because they are tomorrow’s leaders,” Jiya said. “We need to bring awareness to the injustice going on in Nigeria, and the best way to do so is by staying active on social media and posting to raise awareness.”