Penn State University Health Services (UHS) announced three confirmed cases of mumps at University Park, according to a press release.

Those affected have been isolated per Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health policies. UHS is working with the latter to find those who came in close contact with the affected students.

Students who cannot provide proof of measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccination may be excluded from campus to prevent the disease from spreading, according to the release.

Mumps is a disease that is highly infectious and passed through saliva and respiratory secretions, according to the CDC. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite. They typically appear 16 to 18 days after infections.

Mumps can be transferred through coughing, sneezing, talking, sharing items with saliva on them, and coming into close contact with others who are infected.

Anyone who experiences mumps symptoms is urged to contact UHS.