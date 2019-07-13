Beginning in the fall of the 2019 semester, Penn State’s College of Information Sciences and Technology (IST) will be offering a degree in human-centered design and development (HCDD).

The program will center around creating interactive technologies that prioritize the needs of people. This will involve having students identify where new technology could be created and implemented to benefit peoples’ lives, then design, build and evaluate the impact of that technology.

The College of IST assigned the course the following description: “Students will learn methods for understanding users, techniques and tools for designing effective technologies, and the modern platforms that are used to create effective technology solutions.”

According to Penn State News, the major will focus on three key areas: designing and creating technology that can keep up with the needs of a changing world, identifying new ways to better user experiences through technology and identifying how technology can support human activity.

This new program was inspired by industry demand, alumni and current Penn State students who see value in HCDD.