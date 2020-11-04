The University Park Undergraduate Association’s meeting Wednesday night included three bills, four resolutions and a fraught confirmation process.

First, Rachel Chormanski was almost confirmed as the executive director of finance, but her nomination failed due to representatives’ concerns about constitutionality.

The executive director of finance position was created last month, as previously the president’s chief of staff handled UPUA’s finances. UPUA President Zachary McKay and Chormanski, who was originally the chief of staff, decided the position was too much of a workload for one person.

However, representatives worried UPUA’s constitution prevented Chormanski from moving from the chief of staff position to the director of finance position, and failed to confirm Chormanski, with a vote of 17-10. Nine representatives abstained.

UPUA Vice President Lexy Pathickal said the question of Chormanski’s eligibility may go to UPUA’s Judicial Board, in which case the assembly could have the chance to confirm Chormanski again.

Next, the assembly passed two bills unanimously. The first bill authorized funding for the upcoming "What to Fix Day," an annual event UPUA’s facilities committee hosts.

The second bill authorized funding for a film screening held in partnership with "Art With Impact: Movies for Mental Health." The event will be held virtually after Thanksgiving break.

Rep. Sarah Jordan said this date was chosen because the student life committee assumed students would need more support once classes went fully online. This will be UPUA’s second event held in partnership with Art With Impact.

Representatives then passed a bill establishing 2020’s Test Prep Week, an annual event in which UPUA partners with the Princeton Review to buy discounted preparation materials for tests like the LSAT and the MCAT. UPUA then distributes those materials to students.

Next, UPUA passed two resolutions to support Indigenous Penn State students.

The first resolution, in support of Native American Heritage Month and the Indigenous Peoples Student Association, also supported broader advocacy for Indigenous students. The resolution called for the recognition of Indigenous People’s Day “in repudiation of Columbus Day,” according to Najee Rodriguez, who sponsored the legislation.

The resolution also promotes a week of advocacy for Native American students starting on Nov. 9. UPUA will host a speaker series starting on Tuesday.

The second resolution declared UPUA’s support for a land acknowledgement statement from the university. Penn State was built on land taken from Indigenous tribes and funded by selling other land from Indigenous tribes. Much of the land was obtained illegally.

The resolution expressed support for a working statement, acknowledging the realities of Penn State’s creation.

In a presentation at the beginning of the meeting, Tim Benally — the founder and president of IPSA — described other planned advocacy from IPSA, including the creation of an Indigenous resources center on campus and more scholarships and recruitment for Indigenous students.

Benally said IPSA is asking Penn State's football team to wear red during its Nov. 21 game to raise awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous women.

UPUA also endorsed a recently created climate action petition calling for Penn State to, among other actions, commit to becoming climate neutral between 2030 and 2040, divest from fossil fuels and create a climate action committee of experts with control over university policy. The bill was co-sponsored by ten representatives.

Finally, UPUA unanimously passed a resolution in support of the university’s mental health resources helping students cope with the anxiety of the recent election. Adeline Mishler, who sponsored the resolution, said she wanted to draw attention to those resources, including CAPS Chat, CAPS Virtual Library, You@PSU, Ginger Roots and WellTrack.