Many students majoring in arts or sciences have complained that their subjects can’t really translate to online classes.

For Michael Smedley, who is legally blind, this problem is a bit more severe.

Penn State students with disabilities have had to adjust to remote learning, which comes with a unique set of challenges that are as varied as each student’s needs.

And for Smedley (junior-theatrical sound design and telecommunications), classes sometimes involve listening to someone describe a piece of sound equipment over Zoom.

Smedley said he would occasionally need to remind professors that he gets twice as much time on quizzes and exams, but once he did, it was never a problem.

However, Smedley said the pandemic has made other accommodations he usually receives impossible to utilize.

Smedley receives some class materials, like diagrams, in hard copy braille. None of his classes in the spring semester required him to use tactile diagrams, but if they had, he said the coronavirus-related shutdowns would have made the materials impossible to obtain.

Smedley said he was unaware of any plans made last semester to remedy this problem.

“It would’ve been nice if there was a concrete, laid-out plan that was delivered to all faculty and students and said, ‘This is how we’re planning on handling physical material accommodations,’” Smedley said.

Jackson MacTaggert, who uses a wheelchair due to C5 quadriplegia, said remote learning has made his classes easier even though the content hasn’t changed.

“I felt like I had a lot more time with online learning, because I didn’t have to worry about going back and forth between buildings on campus between classes,” MacTaggert (sophomore-astronomy, astrophysics and physics) said.

However, for Devin Adams, who has a visual impairment, remote learning has further complicated her learning experience.

Adams (junior-rehabilitation and human services) said she struggles to take notes on her laptop while attending classes over Zoom, and when her professors share their screen, the text is usually too small for her to read it.

When classes were in-person, students with disabilities could work with the Student Disability Resource Office to get accommodations from their professors. In the remote learning period, however, those accommodations have changed considerably.

Students who are hearing-impaired might need captions on their Zoom meetings, use a remote interpreter or receive access to class recordings, according to Leah Zimmerman, the executive director of SDR.

However, Zimmerman said via email that the most commonly used accommodation is extra time on exams, which did not change in the remote learning period.

“Overall, faculty have been supportive of our students over the course of the last two semesters and have implemented accommodations as needed,” Zimmerman said, despite the “learning curve” caused by the sudden transition to remote learning.

Adams, MacTaggert and Smedley all use extra time on their exams, and Adams and MacTaggert said they had no trouble using extra time on their online exams.

Adams said most of her accommodations — like using assistive technology in class — don’t change with the switch to remote learning. However, remote learning can pose problems that accommodations can’t resolve.

Adams said she cannot see her face on her screen in Zoom meetings, and finds it “stressful” and “uncomfortable” that she is the only one with this disadvantage.

Because Adams uses a screen reader, it sometimes seems as though she’s not looking at her screen. She said it will be “interesting” to see how virtual exam proctors or services like Examity — an online test proctoring service — react to this.

Although some students reported receiving little to no communication from SDR, Adams, MacTaggert and Smedley said their SDR case workers were very helpful.

“Since I was studying abroad in the spring semester, I wasn’t even technically enrolled at a Penn State campus,” Adams said. “But as soon as everything went online, I got an email from my case worker at SDR making sure that everything was okay and I had everything I needed.”

MacTaggert said his SDR case worker was “great,” adding that providing academic accommodations is one of the few areas where Penn State is made accessible to students with disabilities.

Despite their varying experiences with online learning, Adams, MacTaggert and Smedley all expressed disappointment that much of next semester will be taught online.

“Obviously it sucks,” MacTaggert said, but added that he appreciates the university’s steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Adams said she will miss forming relationships with her classmates and professors — something she feels her disability makes especially important.

“With my visual impairment, sometimes I’ve had professors who doubted my capabilities,” Adams said. “I think it’s a lot easier to prove myself in person versus just behind a screen.”