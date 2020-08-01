Penn State's Office of Educational Equity will receive two endowment funds through an estate gift of $500,000 from former university educators Harold E. and V. Arlene Cheatham.

According to Penn State News, $400,000 of the gift will be put toward the Harold E. and V. Arlene Cheatham Fund for Inclusion and Excellence in Educational Equity. The fund will advance the Office of Educational Equity's mission to foster diversity at Penn State and support equity and inclusion.

The remainder of the gift will fund the Harold E. and V. Arlene Cheatham Lectureship in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The endowment is meant to support the Educational Equity's lectureship program.

The lectureship program was initially created with an outright gift of $25,000 from the Cheathams.

Penn State News reported that the Cheathams' gift will support "A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence," a campaign to "elevate Penn State's position as a leading public university."

Harold Cheatham served as the head of the Department of Counselor Education, and Arlene Cheatham was a counselor in the Multicultural Resource Center during their time at Penn State. Together, the couple were founding chairs of the Educational Equity Advisory Board.

The Harold E. and V Arlene Cheatham Educational Equity Scholarship was established in 2007 for students at Penn State New Kensington or University Park after the couple left the university in 1996.

Donors seeking to create endowment scholarship funds to promote diversity through gender, race, ethnic, cultural or national background may qualify for the University's Educational Equity Matching Program, according to Penn State News.