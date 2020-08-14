At a large university like Penn State, some students can struggle adapting to the new, challenging environment. For students of color in the Schreyer Honors College, it can be especially hard — at least in Madison Burnard’s experience.

Burnard (junior-biobehavioral health), a student in the Schreyer Honors College, said she finds it was especially hard for people of color.

“When I actually first had my orientation for Schreyer my freshman year, I just noticed that, at least in my group, there were really no students of color,” Burnard said. “At various events [for Schreyer], I probably saw one or two people of color. There just didn't seem to be a lot of representation for underrepresented students.”

Burnard saw the opportunity to fix an issue she saw within the Schreyer Honors College — by finding more opportunities and representation for students of color.

She started the “Minorities in Schreyer” club with the goal of gathering a “committee” within the Schreyer Honors College that could include the organization, the diversity task force and the gender equity task force.

“As a Black woman, there is definitely a different type of support that is needed. That is basically why I chose to start the organization,” Burnard said. “Schreyer can do so much better in regard to students of color.”

Burnard said there was a networking and representation problem for students of color within the honors college.

She explained that even though she eventually met other students of color, it was never through any event held by the college itself.

“I know about six or seven people in my year that are minorities in Schreyer,” Burnard said. “That is really nothing compared to the over 300 students who are in the same year as me.”

Underrepresentation can also affect the mental health of students of color, and Minorities in Schreyer intends to be a resource for these students, according to the organizations’ public relations chair Kaitlin Jean-Noel.

“We want a safe space for students to come to talk about the different things they are facing,” Jean-Noel (junior-advertising and public relations) said. “Imposter syndrome is a big thing we face — it basically means we feel like we are not supposed to be [in Schreyer] even though we are.”

With the help of the diversity task force and the gender equity task force, Minorities in Schreyer sent a letter to the Dean of the Schreyer Honors College, Peggy Johnson, with a list of requests.

According to Minorities in Schreyer’s Instagram page, the requests include continual diversity training, the creation of a scholar network for the multicultural community and an increase in the recruitment and retention of minorities.

“We want to emphasize the recruitment and retention of black and brown scholars in Schreyer,” Minorities in Schreyer’s Vice President Victoria Francois (junior-biobehavioral health) said. “The letter was mostly trying to outline the different ways that Schreyer could go about doing that and creating a safe space for black and brown scholars.”

Lynette Yarger, the assistant dean of diversity and inclusion and faculty adviser to Minorities in Schreyer, said the Schreyer Honors College is a representation of a small pool of Penn State students. If there is a diversity problem in Schreyer, she said, there is a diversity problem campus-wide.

“When you look at honors colleges across the board, they tend to have little diversity,” Yarger said. “If you look at the profile of students who would typically be admitted to an honors program, you have these existing disparities largely due to income and racism.”

Yarger said these disparities make it difficult for minority students to even want to apply to larger universities in the first place.

“Underrepresented students looking at Penn State can see that Schreyer is trying to make some improvements,” Yarger said, “and they might consider applying and joining us, where they may not have in the past.”

