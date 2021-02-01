While working on his own accord this past Christmas Day, a Penn State Police officer in Harrisburg felt it would be fitting to spread the joy of the holidays to those who were less fortunate.

Officer Philip Peng demonstrated “how members of law enforcement can serve as protectors with a community’s [well being] at the heart of their activities,” according to a tweet by Penn State University Police and Public Safety.

Peng’s act of kindness wasn’t random, as he said he had been planning to do something special for the homeless in his community “in the days leading up to Christmas.”

“While patrolling at Penn State Harrisburg, I knew that there were a few less fortunate people living alongside the highway and overpass,” Peng said. “I know I cannot help every less fortunate person, but leaving work knowing you did your best and helped someone feels motivating inside.”

Peng went to the local Sheetz during his patrol on Christmas and bought turkey sandwiches and hot coffee to hand out to those who he passed in his patrol car.

He said his time serving in the military helped him to understand the “emotional toll” people experience when they’re away from their families during the holidays.

Additionally, Peng said thinking about his Vietnamese refugee family prompted him to give back this holiday season. For him, Christmas was “one opportunity to demonstrate appreciation” for his community.

“While I have never lived a day in their shoes, I am a human, and like all, we have empathy, passion and hope,” Peng said. “I am a police officer because I enjoy going home knowing I helped someone, whether it would be offering a jump start after a student or employee discovered their car’s battery died or saving a juvenile's life with a tourniquet.”

Peng said the response he received from the homeless individuals he served was fulfilling. He added that they were “amazed and thankful,” and eager to enjoy his treats.

“We shared a short conversation and I encouraged them to reach out to us if they needed any additional supplies,” Peng said. “To see how they live day to day is heartbreaking, but there is no word to describe how you feel when you see that your gesture made them smile.”

Peng wanted to remind the Penn State community that he’s not the only officer in the department who makes efforts to support others. He said Penn State University Police and Public Safety members across the commonwealth raise money for THON; collect gifts and food for those in need; and extend simple gestures to let others know they care.

Penn State Harrisburg Police Sgt. Juan Castro said in his role within the department, he encourages Peng to follow his desire to serve the local community any way he can.

“When he came to me with the idea of reaching out to the area's transient population, I was happy for him and provided some advice on how best to go about his quest to share some holiday humanity,” Castro said. “ I was happy for him because Officer Peng demonstrates why we wear our uniform and perform the work that we do. ”

Castro said Peng is a “young, enthusiastic officer” who jumps at the opportunity to help others and problem solve. Therefore, he said he wasn’t surprised when Peng brought up the idea of giving Christmas gifts to the less fortunate.

“Officer Peng​, like so many of our officers with Penn State University Police and Public Safety, embodies the [spirit] of community here at Penn State,” Castro said. “We have caring officers who truly want to serve to enhance the quality of life of others, even if it is only for a moment with a hot cup of coffee, a sandwich and a smile. ”

Penn State Harrisburg Police Lt. Joel Avram said Peng demonstrates the caring and compassionate nature each officer in the department strives to achieve.

“This was [a] selfless act showing that all people matter and have value,” Avram said. “Unfortunately, many homeless people are overlooked, and Officer Peng took some time, provided some necessities and showed them that someone is thinking of them.”

While it is no longer the holiday season, Peng did provide words of encouragement for those who wish to give back to their communities.

“It is OK to be that one person who makes a difference, and others will follow,” Peng said. “The feeling of helping others motivates you and most importantly, others.”