Mosquitoes are often a constant menace to most students on campus, but to some they present a unique beauty and invaluable learning opportunity.

The annual Great Insect Fair, presented by Penn State’s Department of Entomology, was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Snider Agricultural Arena. The fair was an interactive event to teach students, children and other community members about insects, bugs and anything that crawls.

The event featured displays, presentations, crafts, activities and bug exhibits for all ages, such as an insect zoo where attendees could touch all the creepy crawlies, a butterfly tent for getting up close to monarchs, and an "insect deli" where attendees could eat crickets and meal worms.

Damie Pak helped out at the insect deli.

"[Insects] are a good source of nutrition and are more environmentally sustainable than other types of meat," Pak (graduate-biology) said.

She also commented on how children reacted to the thought of eating a bug. While she described some kids as "very adventurous," others reacted like, "Oh God no, I’d rather die."

Another popular exhibit at the fair was a honey bee demonstration hive, with a colony of bees including a queen.

Darin McNeil, a researcher at the Center for Pollination Research, said the replica hive and the event as a whole served to educate attendees about bees and other insects.

"We’re here to interpret for the public what’s happening in this honey colony and help foster a love and passion for insects," McNeil (graduate-entomology) said. "Even though insects might not necessarily be the most magnetic topic for people, a lot of kids really like insects. They’re creepy, crawly, kinda cool and gross.”

Many kids came to the event to learn about bugs of all shapes and sizes. Jennie Mazzone, a laboratory technician at the Plant Disease Clinic, said most years the fair sees between 2,500 and 3,500 people at the event. Most attendees are children and their families.

Charles Mason stressed the importance of teaching children about insects

“[The fair is] teaching kids that not all insects are bad," Mason (graduate-entomology) said. "I think a lot of people think that insects are gross, insects try to sting and hurt me. But we’re trying to reinforce the opposite — that they’re cool and they tend to be good for the environment.”

Penn State has many resources and learning opportunities for people interested in learning about bugs and insects. One of those resources is the recently reopened Frost Entomological Museum on campus.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning October 11.

Emily Sandall had a display encouraging people to visit the Frost Entomological Museum.

“[The museum] highlights the diversity of insects," Sandall (graduate- entomology) said. "We have between 1,000,000 to 2,000,000 specimens in our collection and we have a public space that has all kinds of different exhibits that people can look at.”