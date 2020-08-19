Penn State Lion Ambassadors and the Blue & White Society announced they will host their annual events “Be A Part From The Start” and “BASH” virtually this year.

According to a Penn State News release, “Be A Part From The Start” will take place via a live broadcast at 8 p.m. this Sunday, Aug. 23.

The broadcast will include appearances by community leaders, athletic coaches, the Blue Band and several university organizations to help welcome new students to campus. The release added, however, that all Penn State students are invited to join the virtual event.

The Blue & White Society will also host “BASH” virtually from Monday, Aug. 24 to Friday, Aug. 28.

The first day of “BASH” will kick off with a presentation by the Blue & White Society and Lion Ambassadors on the “Top 10 Things All Penn Staters Should Know,” which will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

On Aug. 26, “BASH” will offer an Involvement Panel over Zoom featuring numerous campus organizations and resources — including the Lion Ambassadors, Black Caucus, THON, Homecoming and the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity.

Students can attend this event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m, according to the release.

On Aug. 27, students can join a Zoom call from noon to 3 p.m. to watch The College Agency — a national organization that specializes in offering entertainment, event speakers and other resources to college campuses — create a “keepsake digital caricature.”

Students can also attend a virtual interactive session featuring LGBTQ advocate and supermodel Rain Dove at 4 p.m. that day, as well as a trivia night, which will be broadcast on Facebook from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sign ups for each of the “BASH” events can be found on the event’s website.

RELATED

Penn State releases details for New Student Convocation Penn State President Eric Barron will hold New Student Convocation for the class of 2024 vir…