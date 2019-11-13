Thanksgiving Break is on the horizon, which means for students, many professors will give pre-break exams.

When taking exams at Penn State, an exam can either be taken in the regular classroom during normal class time or at the Pollock Testing Center. However, there are some differences between the two.

When in the Pollock Testing Center, online testing is the primary method of test taking. In order to take an exam at the testing center, a professor must submit test questions to the testing center as well as dates for the test to be administered.

Midterm and final exams can be proctored in the testing center as well as regular tests or makeup exams given throughout the semester.

Students are then able to pick a date and time -- within the professors parameters -- to take the exam. The date and time doesn’t have to coincide with a student’s regular class time. Towsifa Akther sees this as a negative in the testing center.

“I prefer to take my tests in the regular classroom, because I don’t really like scheduling an appointment to take an exam,” Akther (senior-astrophysics) said. “A lot of times the best time slots get taken really quickly, but when taking tests in class you don't have to worry about that.”

The testing center is equipped to administer various tests for subjects like math and science. The center is also secured with multiple test overseers patrolling the area to be sure students aren’t cheating.

Depending on the type of exam, students may or may not receive their grades immediately.

Naija Robinson said she prefers the testing center over a classroom.

“The desks are much bigger compared to the desks we use in class,” Robinson (senior-architectural engineering) said. “Also, having that high level of silence is beneficial to all students’ concentration.”

While some students find the absolute silence in the testing center helpful, others find it a bit unsettling.

Nicole Guariello says it has the potential to make students nervous.

“Taking tests in the testing center can be nerve wracking because it’s so silent in there,” Guarriello (senior-kinesiology) said. “Every little sound you make is heard by everyone, which is uncomforting.”

While the testing center is a popular choice among professors when administering tests, some professors prefer to do it the alternative way and administer the test in class during their designated class period. This method of test taking usually involves students using scantrons or hand writing answers to multiple choice questions.

When taking in-class exams, the results usually take a bit longer to come in, in comparison to the testing centers results. Despite this, Tyler Fuller prefers the classroom since it makes him feel more comfortable.

“I think taking tests in class are much better because you’re familiar with the classroom and can sit where you learned the material,” Fuller (junior-immunology) said. “With how quiet and strict the testing center is, it kind of feels like a prison.”