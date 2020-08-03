Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that $28 million is to be donated to postsecondary institutions and adult basic education providers in Pennsylvania to assist with reopening, according to a press release.

The distribution of these funds will be determined by the number of socioeconomically disadvantaged students institutions have and the shares of total enrollments.

Of the $28 million, $500,000 is set aside for adult basic education providers.

The funds will help to implement public health and safety regulations in order to provide instruction this fall during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act states that governors have the ability to use the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Funds to assist with safely reopening schools.

In other words, the funds can be used for purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE), hand sanitizers and other cleaning products, technology for online classes, protective barriers in buildings and health apps for contact tracing.

Recipients of grants will be contacted directly by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

