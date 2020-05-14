Sadie’s Waffles — a restaurant on South Pugh Street in downtown State College — closed permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The restaurant opened in January 2015 and served baked goods, wraps, tea and coffee in addition to their specialty waffles.

According to the Facebook post, the eatery had to close its doors due to the lack of customers amid the pandemic.

The owners of Sadie’s Waffles said they are saddened by the closure of the restaurant but grateful for the time they spent serving customers in State College.

“We appreciate all the fantastic people we have met and hope that you can remember the joy of our incredible waffles and baked goods with great memories,” they wrote.