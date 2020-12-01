Of all the responsibilities that come with being an administrator, Penn State President Eric Barron said his role as a professor for the Presidential Leadership Academy is “the most enjoyable thing” he does.

“Even though I’m an administrator, I’ve had very few years in the last 40 that I haven’t been teaching a class,” Barron said in an interview. “I just really enjoy it.”

The PLA is a certificate program created in 2009 through an endowment from alumni Ed and Helen Hintz for Penn State students who are interested in pursuing leadership at the university and in their future careers.

Each year, 30 rising sophomores are selected out of a pool of applicants and nominees to participate in the program through their senior year.

Barron said the PLA’s recruitment staff seeks to gather a diverse group of students each year to create a “whole cross section of Penn State.”

PLA Director Melissa Doberstein said the overarching goal of the program is to help build future leaders by teaching them to “think in the gray.”

“To be a leader, you need to know that decisions aren’t just black and white,” Doberstein said. “There’s an element of gray in the middle, and… you need to hear different perspectives to make an informed decision [and] be a uniform leader.”

Although the program offers various opportunities throughout the students’ time at the university, Barron said he teaches the first PLA class, which students take fall of their sophomore year.

According to Barron, this course — which he taught in-person this semester — is largely based on discussion and debate, during which time he serves as a professor and moderator.

Barron said he often asks his students to consider questions that he is asked as president, including how the university should respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the “rich discussion” these questions spark, Barron said the students’ ideas often inform his actions as an administrator.

“It’s a subset of students, but like I said, they’re active and they’re leaders,” Barron said. “It’s always an education when you can have a group of people talking about an issue and debating it freely.”

Similarly, Anton Aluquin, a student in the PLA, said having the opportunity to debate current topics with a group has made him feel more connected to the discussion.

Aluquin (sophomore-health policy and administration, and immunology and infectious diseases) also said the debates have exposed him to new, important points of view, which will be beneficial to his future career in health policy or a health aspect of government.

“I figured some exposure with policy and the inner workings of how an organization runs, such as Penn State, could be some really great insight,” Aluquin said. “[PLA] has changed my perspective on deliberation and compromise, and I think that’s something that could be very useful for my daily life and also in my career.”

Aluquin said he appreciates hearing Barron’s thoughts during the discussions, and thinks he has been “a great professor and a great moderator.”

Likewise, Barron said one of his favorite parts of teaching and being on the advisory board for the PLA is that he gets to have meaningful connections with the students involved.

“I like the fact that it isn’t sort of cursory in my interaction with students,” Barron said. “I really get to know how articulate they are and how thoughtful they are and engaged and something about what their interests in the future are.”

After taking the class with Barron in the fall of their sophomore year, Doberstein said students take a class in the spring that she and Dean of the Schreyer Honors College Peggy Johnson teach together.

In this course, Doberstein said she and Johnson propose one “big topic” for students to work through in groups and write a policy paper on. This year’s topic centers around equity and inclusion at Penn State.

Doberstein said the course will not be taught in-person this year.

Additional coursework and programming take place in PLA students’ junior and senior years, including a seminar course that focuses on a concept relevant to the year. Doberstein said the course’s theme this year is crisis leadership surrounding pandemics and protests.

Doberstein said PLA students typically participate in two field trips per year — one in fall and one in spring — to expose students to leadership and cultures in other areas, and to provide them with networking opportunities outside of University Park.

Previous field trips have taken students to the Grand Canyon, New York City, Seattle, Chicago and Nashville, Tennessee. Barron said one field trip took students on a civil rights movement tour through the southern United States.

Because of the university’s restrictions on travel this year, Doberstein said this year’s field trips were canceled, but the PLA has worked to offer virtual alternatives to these experiences.

Doberstein said the PLA may participate in virtual museum tours or have guest speakers deliver remote lectures until in-person trips are permitted again.

Aluquin said this aspect of PLA “is kind of missing or is not as impactful as it usually is,” but he is hopeful to experience these opportunities in future years.

Aluquin also feels his class did not get the chance to socialize and connect with one another like they would have in a non-pandemic year, but there will be more programming to facilitate this interaction in the spring semester.

Doberstein said she is uncertain about how virtual recruitment for the class of 2024’s PLA students will play out, but she intends to make use of social media to inform them of the opportunity.

The next round of applications for the PLA were released Tuesday, Dec. 1. Doberstein said any interested rising sophomore can apply via the program’s website.

Despite the atypical nature of this year, Doberstein said not going on in-person field trips has saved money and allowed the PLA to financially support its students through grants.

She added that the need for virtual interaction led the PLA to further engage its students, alumni and donors and think outside the box.

“I think students have also been creative in keeping the community aspect of PLA together,” Doberstein said. “I think that’s what I’m really proud of — students stepping up and our alumni helping to keep engagements happening.”

Regardless of the challenges presented this year, Barron said the goals for the PLA remain the same going into the spring semester.

“I really think that the overall goal is to develop even stronger leaders — and we have a habit of doing that at Penn State,” Barron said, “but to develop even stronger leaders by providing them with opportunities for discussion and investigation and opportunity.”