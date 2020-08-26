Following the large gathering of freshmen outside East Halls last week, Penn State sophomore Henrique Marchi decided to take matters into his own hands by publishing a petition to send the freshmen students home.

The petition, which currently has 7,454 signatures and a 7,500 signature goal, has been circulating online since its publication.

Marchi (sophomore-aerospace engineering) describes the response from the upperclassmen as “amazing.”

Marchi’s friend, sophomore Alayna Faison, helped him craft the petition.

“We all knew starting the petition that Penn State was never going to send all the freshmen home,” Faison (sophomore-food science) said.

Still, the pair felt it was important that the class of 2024 knew their actions had consequences for the entire student body.

“My goal with this petition is not to send all freshmen home,” Marchi said, “but make it known to them that the upperclassmen and the university are watching their actions.”

Alyssa Genther said she did not think twice about signing the petition.

“Parties outside of East Halls were never a ‘thing’ so it makes no sense why now, during a pandemic, the freshman decided to go twerk outside the commons,” Genther (junior-labor employee relations) said. “Everyone signed an agreement and not even within the first day of class, [there was] a party on campus.”

Genther said she believes the freshmen students’ choice to break social distancing guidelines were selfish and irresponsible, and she fully supports the petition’s call to action.

“Freshmen need to be held accountable for what they did. I think they need to be sent home and be forced to [complete classes] online,” Genther said. “Students who break COVID safety guidelines need to be punished in the way that [Penn State] said they would.”

Marchi is still sympathetic — he wants everyone to get to enjoy the full college experience, with partying included.

That said, however, he thinks following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s safety precautions should be a top priority.

“Do not get me wrong — I fully understand that Penn State has a partying culture, but I also know that everyone's way of life has changed due to the pandemic,” Faison said. “You can still hang out with your friends, you just need to make sure you follow the CDC guidelines.”

Even though the freshmen’s response to the petition has been mostly negative, some students from the class were still “willing to hear [Marchi] out,” he said.

Genther, however, thinks the negative responses were mainly “just freshmen who didn’t get their time to shine in the twerk circle.”

While Marchi and Faison knew their petition’s goal of getting the freshmen sent home was a long shot, they mainly want the student body to work to find the balance between safety and fun.

“What I want to come out of this experience is a sense of security,” Marchi said. “I want to see COVID-19 guidelines more strictly enforced so we can all have an amazing fall semester.”

You can find the petition here.

