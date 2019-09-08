There’s good news for students who rely on Campus Shuttle to get them to class on time.

The Campus Shuttle via Beaver Avenue is adding a second shuttle to its mix, making for a quicker wait time for passengers.

The Campus Shuttle via Beaver Avenue will now run service to its 16 stops every 20 minutes between 7:15 a.m. and 6 p.m., an increase in frequency from its previous 35-minute wait time.

The Campus Shuttle via Beaver Avenue operates only Monday through Friday in the fall and spring semester. It does not run during university holidays.

The Campus Shuttle via College Avenue will continue operating normally, running its 23-stop route every 15 minutes between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Both shuttles are fare free and wheelchair-accessible. For more information on CATABus and the Campus Shuttle, the TransLoc Rider app is free and can be used to track shuttles, predict wait times, and receive live updates.