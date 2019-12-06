In a few weeks, winter break will be in full swing, which means many Penn State students are already having visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads, dreaming of the eight crazy nights… and so on.

Nick Polidoro said because he is at Penn State, he is most excited to go home and spend time with his family and friends, relax, and buy gifts for all those he holds dear.

Polidoro (freshman-premedicine) said his family has some traditions he really enjoys.

“We do ‘Pickle in a Tree’ which is where you take a little pickle ornament, hide it in the tree, and then whoever finds it on Christmas morning gets to open the first present,” Polidoro said.

Polidoro also spoke of a game called “Pirate Pollyanna” where all gifts are placed on a table and then you can either pick a present from the table or steal one that somebody else chose.

However, Polidoro warned fellow students to not jump the gun with holiday celebrations.

“There’s definitely people who are a little too excited and I have to remind that they’re still in the homestretch,” Polidoro said.

Jacob Hersly said he looks forward to the food he gets to enjoy on Hannukah, such as jelly donuts and latkes — which are potato pancakes.

“Hannukah is just a really fun time with all of your family,” Hersly (freshman-industrial engineering) said

Hersly also said he is excited for finals to be over so he can enjoy the break and take some time off of school.

Noah Reighard said he cannot wait for Christmas.

Reighard (senior-national security studies) said he is excited to hang out with family, eat cookies and have a good Christmas movie on in the background.

“We always decorate the tree together, and we always bake a bunch of cookies and distribute them to family and friends,” Reighard said of his families holiday traditions.

Reighard added he feels students don’t take advantage of Thanksgiving break and when they come back, they find themselves scrambling to study and get all their work done.

Taylor Trassati said she is excited to see her family because they live in Florida, and she doesn’t get to see them as often as other students might.

Trassati (sophomore-elementary education) also said she was excited to go to grandparents' house on Christmas day as it brings her limitless joy.

“Of course I’m excited for the holidays, but I am still worried about finals,” she said.