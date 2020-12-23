A petition created in support of an in-person graduation ceremony for the class of 2021 has gained 258 signatures as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Student Caitlin Hossler created the petition on change.org and argues that the university has the resources to arrange a spring graduation ceremony that maintains social distancing protocol.

The petition also said students should have the opportunity to opt into the ceremony so those who don’t feel comfortable attending an in-person event would not feel obligated to attend.

“Sports, clubs and social opportunities have already been taken away at the hands of the COVID-19 pandemic, and graduation is a huge milestone that should not be taken away too,” the petition said.

According to a Penn State news release regarding the fall 2020 virtual graduation ceremony, the university hopes to hold an in-person ceremony of some kind for students who have had virtual ceremonies as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s latest coronavirus protocols have limited outdoor gatherings to 50 people until Jan. 4, at which time the necessity of further restrictions will be reevaluated.

