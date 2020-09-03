The University Park Student Fee Board voted 11-1 on Aug. 28 to reallocate 27% of the University Health Services's STI Testing Fund to fund free flu vaccine clinics for Penn State students, according to a press release.

$113,400 of the STI testing funds will be directed to the flu vaccine clinics and the remaining $306,600 will fund the STI testing.

The release said STI testing funds likely won't be fully used this year, as fewer students returned to campus this semester and UHS has limited capacity due to the coronavirus.

The board has received positive feedback from the student body for the funding of STI testing, and plans to continue funding the testing, according to the release.