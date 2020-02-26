Monica Blake, a retired police officer from Nashville, spoke to Penn State students on Tuesday about how her sexual assault shaped her views of the criminal justice system.

Blake spoke at 6:30 p.m. in the HUB Flex Theater.

The program was sponsored by Penn State’s Gender Equity Center and Centre Safe, and Dr. Ashley Adams, the director of Student Affairs for World Campus, moderated the event.

“I know that people are going to be really inspired and really learn so much from what you’ll share today,” Adams said to Blake at the beginning of the talk.

Blake is currently finishing a doctoral program, and will officially become Dr. Monica Blake in May, according to Adams.

Blake served as a police officer in Nashville from 2004 to 2019. She worked as a patrol officer who assisted with undercover operations and later as a school resource officer.

“When I tell you I loved being a police officer, I loved it,” Blake said. “I would often go around to other officers, to random citizens, and give them a high five and say, ‘High five for fightin’ crime.’”

Blake said she loved being in her community and was “truly ready to serve.”

Blake recounted her experience in 2016 when she was sexually assaulted by another police officer. Blake said she did not report the assault until later when the man who assaulted her arrived at the school where Blake was a resource officer.

She then explained the “blue code of silence.” She said a police officer will identify as a police officer before identifying as any other label, like being a woman or black, like Blake is.

Blake said she did not know about the “blue code of silence” before becoming a police officer, and she did not fully understand it until being sexually assaulted by another officer.

“Whatever happens in the family, you keep in the family. If you go outside the family, you have committed a very terrible offense,” Blake said.

Furthermore, Blake explained the victim blaming that occurred after reporting the incident because of the “blue code of silence.” She said the man who assaulted her had worked in several divisions, and there were officers who attacked Blake for reporting the assault and blamed her for the incident.

“After the attack was reported, officers that I didn’t even know would walk up to me and say, ‘Why would you do that to him?” Blake said.

According to Blake, as high as 40 percent of police officers are involved in domestic violence. She said this number is “really alarming,” especially knowing how some police departments don’t properly address such incidents.

She also experienced difficulty in looking for legal representation, and spoke with 12 different attorneys before finally finding someone who was willing and able to represent her.

“In that process, I really had to have a mindset of not looking for someone else to save me,” Blake said. “I had to be my own hero.”

Despite all this, Blake said the incident made her a better officer because it helped her build empathy for other people in similar situations.

“I would love to see domestic and sexual assaults investigated as adamantly as we do civilian crimes,” Blake said. “I feel there shouldn’t be as much separation.”

Abby Druffner, a student at the program, said she found Blake’s talk to be “powerful and eye-opening.”

Druffner (junior-biobehavioral health) said she wasn’t aware of the frequency of situations similar to Blake’s within police departments.