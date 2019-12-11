Cheating. One of the most talked about academic integrity violations and a potential temptation for Penn State students as finals week begins.

But how prevalent is cheating on campus? Is it a simple task or a herculean feat for students to cheat on exams?

Student Sneha Srivastava said she has seen cheating first hand.

“I saw someone cheating during a quiz once — he had his notes open the whole time,” Srivastava (sophomore-international politics) said. “I think people who cheat, cheat often, but not a lot of people do it.”

Ben Davenport also said he has seen cheating pretty frequently.

“I see people cheating on homework all the time,” Davenport (junior-meteorology) said. “Cheating can be really easy depending on the class you’re in.”

Amelia Zazzera also sees frequent cheating on homework.

“Yea, cheating on homework happens all the time, sometimes quizzes, too,” Zazzera (junior-biobehavioral health) said. “The bigger the class, the easier it is to cheat.”

Kate Horan said she just recently heard from a professor that cheating was occurring in her class.

“My professor just emailed us today saying that he had discovered several students who turned in the exact same paper,” Horan (sophomore-business administration) said. “The internet has really blurred the line with cheating on assignments.”

Jennifer Britt said that cheating is even broader than many people realize.

“Often times people use work from years past without realizing that’s cheating,” Britt (sophomore-dance) said. “Stuff gets shared in GroupMes too, and that’s a super easy way for work to get copied accidentally.”

Gabrielle Davidson said she thinks the line between original and copied work is significantly blurred lately.

“So many students work together to complete assignments that the line between original work and cheating is super blurred,” Davidson (sophomore-business administration) said. “Especially in big classes or with large assignments, there’s lots of student collaboration and work sharing.”

Macie Plotkin said she frequently sees people cheating on exams.

“Depending on the class size and design, cheating can be super easy from what I’ve seen,” Plotkin (sophomore-psychology) said. “I see people cheat on exams in big classes all the time.”

Myles Cramer said he thinks cheating must be very easy for students.

“I feel like I’ve definitely seen students cheat before,” Cramer (sophomore-mathematics) said. “It absolutely seems like it's pretty easy to do here from the number of cheaters I’ve seen.”

However, Andres Arrieta said he’s never seen cheating first hand, but doesn’t doubt it happens.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anyone cheat,” Arrieta (junior-management information systems) said. “I don’t know how common it is, but I wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of people cheated.”

Mike Fleck has also never seen cheating, but said he thinks it would be hard to do.

“I’ve never seen any cheating first hand,” Fleck (freshman-nursing) said. “I don’t think its super common or easy, but I could be wrong.”