Clocking in at over six hours, the last UPUA meeting of the decade was marked by the assembly's failure to pass the 2019-20 Election Code.

The code failed with a vote of 19-12-1. The code needed a two-thirds vote to pass.

In a light-hearted introduction to the revised UPUA Elections Code, Speaker Tom Sarabok asked the assembly in true Penn State fashion, “Are you ready… for the UPUA Elections Code?”

Amendments to the Elections Code began with elections commissions. A unanimously passed amendment in this section ensures that election staff will be selected based upon nonpartisan guidelines that are established by UPUA’s Judicial Board and approved by the steering committee at least four weeks in advance.

Additionally, the code stated that the ballots will include the candidates’ names, position and three major platforms. However, the campaign points were struck.

At-large representative Mariana Garcia noted that this would create opportunities for running representatives to state they are running on unrealistic yet appealing platforms that are beyond their purview.

Lastly, in regards to Elections Commissions, the assembly discussed the reimbursement of candidates' campaign expenses. Rather than stating that expenses include, but are not limited to, flyers, ads and apparel, College of Education representative Chelsey Wood asked that the statement be struck.

The amendment states that expenses will be at the discretion of the Judicial Board.

The first controversial discussion in the registration and candidacy article involved cross filing. After significant discussion and a tied vote, Vice President Jake Griggs voted to uphold the code that states if a candidate is running for both a legislative seat and as part of an executive ticket and is elected to both positions, the runner-up of the legislative seat would be given their position.

Controversy continued during a discussion of Registered Student Organizations that candidates are affiliated with. Candidates are given the option to decide if they would like to state whether they are affiliated with an RSO or not, and the Judicial Board will decide whether or not to go through with strike on a situational basis.

At-large representative Zachary McKay made an amendment to the endorsement clause that student trustee Culler raised concerns about during open student forum. His amendment allows for members of the administration, Board of Trustees, alumni, faculty and staff to make informal endorsements that are accompanied by a disclaimer stating that their endorsement does not reflect the views of the bodies in which they hold positions.

The amendment passed.

The meeting also focused on proposed changes to the PSU Alerts system.

Health and human development student Megan Gregory said she appreciates that PSU Alerts texts are sent to make students aware of on-campus forcible sex offenses.

However, she proposed that UPUA support adding off-campus offenses to the alert system, as many Penn State students live downtown.

Moving into new business, at-large representative Jacob Klipstein introduced the resolution "Support of Pennsylvania Senate Bill 79," which would increase Pennsylvania's minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $9.50 per hour. The bill has passed Pennsylvania’s Senate, but has yet to be passed in the house.

Klipstein said if UPUA supported the bill, the Pennsylvania House would see how much support the bill has. He added that the minimum wage should be a living wage for Penn State students who must pay for off-campus housing, textbooks and food.

To demonstrate its support for the bill, UPUA will take part in phone-banking to call Pennsylvania State Representatives to urge them to vote in favor of increasing the minimum wage, similar to what UPUA did to support Sami’s Law.

The day will be called “Day of Action to Raise the Wage” and will take place in January 2020. The resolution passed unanimously.

Next, the assembly discussed a resolution in support of website “Addressing Bias: Rights, Responsibilities, and Responses.” Designed by the vice provost for educational equity and supported by 14 student organizations including UPUA, the website is a resource for students to explore topics including bias, freedom of expression on campus and the rights and responsibilities surrounding free speech.

The resolution passed unanimously and will be updated as needed.

The final resolution on the floor was entitled, "Support of University Faculty Senate Email Policy." The legislation deals with how Penn State allows graduates 90 days after commencement to access their issued email before it transitions to the alumni email provider ”@weare.psu.edu.”

This piece of legislation urges faculty and administration to continue their pursuit of making the subdomain permanently “@psu.edu,” so that students can continue access to their original email. The policy was approved by the University Faculty Senate on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and upon approval by President Eric Barron, will be implemented.

The resolution passed unanimously.

Lewis Richardson was sworn in as the Schreyer Honors College representative. He is replacing Noelle Musolino, who will study abroad next semester.

Special presentations began with Vice President for Administration and Associate General Counsel Frank Guadagnino, who spoke about his position and journey to Penn State. Prior to joining Penn State, he was a senior partner at Reed Smith LLP in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and provided legal counsel to the university during the Sandusky sex abuse case.

In his new position, Guadagnino's job is to provide legal advice, serve as Penn State President Eric Barron’s “eyes and ears” on committee matters and handle administrative issues that may arise to ensure utmost efficient in Barron’s daily schedule.

Program Coordinator of the Paul Robeson Cultural Center Fallan Frank spoke about the center’s facilities, programs and involvement. The PRCC’s main programming areas focus on racial identity development, cultural enrichment, social justice and profession, and personal development.

Frank said the PRCC is not just a hub for culturally diverse students, and encouraged students to push themselves out of their comfort zones to walk in and speak to students they may not talk to regularly.

Director of Technology Spencer Davis was last to speak during Open Student Forum, saying his second goodbye to UPUA after he came back to create the website this academic year.

Davis thanked his freshman council, who are now seniors, and congratulated them for accepting job offers and “moving up.” He said that joining UPUA “shaped his career” and gave him confidence in a public setting and to be himself.