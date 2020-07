A 21-year-old Penn State student has died from complications related to the coronavirus, according to a Penn State news release.

Juan Garcia died on June 30 of respiratory failure related to the coronavirus. He was a student in the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences from Allentown, Pennsylvania.

He is the first known Penn State student to die from complications of the coronavirus.

