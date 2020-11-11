After adjusting their textbook rental return policies in the 2020 spring semester due to the coronavirus pandemic, local bookstores have reverted to their typical policies with continued leniency.

General manager of the Penn State Bookstore in the HUB-Robeson Center Jennifer Guyer said via email that the store “extended return dates and worked with students” in the spring semester “to provide more flexibility” and make the return process easier in light of the pandemic.

With normal campus life resuming, however, Guyer said the store will require students to return their textbook rentals at the end of the final exam period as per usual, which falls on Dec. 18 this year.

Guyer said the store is sending emails to students more frequently this semester to remind them of the return policy in light of the remote instruction period between Thanksgiving and winter break.

If a student is not on campus prior to the end of the fall semester due to the campus closure in the two weeks between Thanksgiving and winter break, Guyer said they can mail their rentals back to the store.

Books that are postmarked by Dec. 18 will be accepted as “on time,” according to Guyer.

Maya Fitterer said she rented a few books via online ordering through the Penn State Bookstore, but she was unaware of the policy requiring rentals to be returned by the last day of finals week.

“I had absolutely no clue,” Fitterer (freshman-political science) said.”[I] would have just returned them when I got back, not thinking anything of it.”

Mirroring this sentiment, Riley Nicholson said she did not feel the details of this semester’s return policy were conveyed properly to students.

Nicholson (freshman-mechanical engineering) said the store’s rental return policy is reasonable, but could be improved given the challenges presented by the pandemic.

“I guess it’s pretty fair, because the slew of students taking those classes in the spring semester are going to need those same books,” Nicholson said. “I think it’s OK given the circumstances, but maybe a little bit more of a cushion [would be helpful].”

Along the same lines, Fitterer said she “would expect a little more leniency” from the store in light of the unique break period this year.

“It is a little ridiculous, but it is what it is,” Fitterer said.

Similarly, Director of Promotions of the Student Book Store located on College Avenue, Michael Woytowich said the store is also reinstating its typical policy, which entails returning rentals a week after the last day of finals.

Due to the complications of the pandemic, however, Woytowich said the store has extended the return date by a few days to Dec. 28.

In addition to mailing books back to the store, Woytowich said students can also return their rentals before leaving campus for Thanksgiving break if they know they will not need it anymore.

Nicholson said she will return her textbook to the Penn State Bookstore prior to the break.

“I don’t think my professor is going to use that book, ever,” she said.

Fitterer, on the other hand, said she will likely return one book prior to leaving, but hold onto the others in case she needs them for her final exams.

“Even if I don’t end up needing them to prepare for the final, I’d rather be safe than sorry and have them with me when I’m preparing,” Fitterer said.

Andrew Eisel said he rented a book for ECON 104 from the Student Book Store, and plans on driving back to campus to return it since he lives about 40 minutes away from State College.

Eisel (freshman-finance) said returning the book in person eliminates complications such as the book getting lost in the mail, finding the right packaging and paying for postage.

“It would probably cost me almost as much to ship it as it did for me to rent the book,” Eisel said. “It was like $9.”

Similarly, Fitterer said students with heavy books may have to pay more for shipping than others, which may present an additional cost they cannot comfortably pay.

“Though it may be annoying, I personally feel like covering that fee wouldn’t be a problem,” Fitterer said. “But that’s just me, and there’s plenty of students paying for this education, and paying to send back heavy textbooks might be the last thing they want to pay for, especially during the holiday season.”

Michael Artlip said he will return the book he rented from the Penn State Bookstore following his last final.

As a member of the Penn State men’s gymnastics team, Artlip (freshman-electrical engineering) said he will be living on campus for athletics until Christmas anyway.

Artlip also said he thinks the store’s return policy is fair to students, especially given the need for them to have the books back for students to rent in the spring.

“I don’t really have a super strong opinion, but I think it’s fair enough,” Artlip said. “It’s probably just logistically easiest for the school to have them back as soon as possible.”

Eisel, however, said he thinks the Student Book Store should consider extending the return due date even further than it has already.

“Nobody’s going to need it until the spring semester anyway, so you could just give it back when you come back,” Eisel said. “That could be a good idea.”

If a student does not return their rental textbook by the specified due date, Woytowich and Guyer said students will be charged a fee and, in the case of the Penn State Bookstore, a replacement cost.

Despite this policy, Woytowich and Guyer said their respective bookstores are both willing to be flexible with students.

Woytowich said charging fees is a “last resort” for the Student Book Store, and will only be done if the student has not responded to several attempts at contact through email. He added the store is working with international students to provide them with alternative return options.

“Because of the situation, we’re being extremely lenient,” Woytowich said.

Ultimately, Woytowich said the store encourages students to give their “best effort” in getting their rentals in on time. He said those who are unable to meet this deadline for whatever reason can call the store to work out an arrangement.

Guyer said the Penn State Bookstore is following similar leniency and is “ultimately just looking to get that rental book back.”

She said any student who is unable to return their textbook by the specified due date and incurs a fee can call the store and “discuss their situation” with a manager.

“We recognize that this is an unusual semester and students have a lot on their plates right now,” Guyer said. “We want to do everything in our power to support [Penn State] students.”