UPUA Meeting, Board Collective
Buy Now

The UPUA Board President Laura McKinney (In red) reads the opening report in the presence of the rest of the board as follows from left to right: Tom Sarabok (Speaker of the Assembly), Jake Griggs (Vice President), Laura McKinney (President of UPUA), and Rachel Schuchman (Chief Justice). UPUA Meets every Wednesday at 8 PM at the HUB Robeson center room 233B. Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

 James Riccardo

The University Park Undergraduate Association has announced when it will hold information sessions for the upcoming student government elections.

Students who would like to run for a position in UPUA elections must attend one of the following dates:

  • Feb. 3: 5 p.m. in 111 Boucke Building
  • Feb. 6: 4 p.m. in 16 HUB-Robeson Center
  • Feb. 11: 8 p.m. in 106 Sackett Building
  • Feb. 12: 3 p.m. in 206 Business Building
  • Feb. 14: 3 p.m. in 311 Boucke Building
  • Feb. 19: 6 p.m. in 106 HUB

Candidates who attend one of these sessions can run for president, vice president, at-large representative or academic college representative.

RELATED

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags