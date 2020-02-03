The University Park Undergraduate Association has announced when it will hold information sessions for the upcoming student government elections.

Students who would like to run for a position in UPUA elections must attend one of the following dates:

Feb. 3: 5 p.m. in 111 Boucke Building

Feb. 6: 4 p.m. in 16 HUB-Robeson Center

Feb. 11: 8 p.m. in 106 Sackett Building

Feb. 12: 3 p.m. in 206 Business Building

Feb. 14: 3 p.m. in 311 Boucke Building

Feb. 19: 6 p.m. in 106 HUB

Candidates who attend one of these sessions can run for president, vice president, at-large representative or academic college representative.

