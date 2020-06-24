Penn State undergraduate enrollment is up 0.4% for the summer and fall 2020 semesters, according to university spokesperson Wyatt DuBois.

As of June 5, university new-student undergraduate enrollment numbers are up 16,744 in comparison to statistics from last year.

Dubois said the university expects these numbers to change slightly before and shortly after students arrive on campus.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

The fluctuation in statistics typically results from factors such as students leaving prior to the official fall count, as well as the university gaining students through rolling admissions.

DuBois said the paid acceptance rate for international enrollments is up 7% from last year, but that it is "impossible" to approximate the number of students who will actually come to campus in the fall due to the restrictions presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

DuBois said Penn State is staying “agile and flexible” in regard to enrollment due to pandemic-induced uncertainties.

“We recognize that due to governments around the world placing travel restrictions in order to limit the spread of COVID-19, many new internationals are still in their home countries,” DuBois said via email. “Fortunately, Penn State is uniquely qualified in our commitment to our new students and to world-class remote delivery of coursework.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State researcher finds coronavirus infection rate may be greater than first reported A study conducted in part by a Penn State researcher suggests the original coronavirus infec…