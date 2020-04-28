What happens when liquid oxygen is exposed to a magnet?

If you have ever seen one of the "Chemistry in Action" videos, you will know that it sticks briefly at boiling.

The Penn State Department of Chemistry has been creating videos that demonstrate various chemistry experiments for students and anyone else who wants to watch during the remote learning period.

Bob Hummer, an Eberly College of Science lecture demonstration specialist and one of the creators of the videos, said the purpose behind the videos is to show students what they are learning.

“In these freshman lectures, there are principles and concepts being taught," Hummer said. "There’s a big difference in information between seeing something in an equation or on paper or even in a video that does not leave as much of an impression as a demonstration.”

Hummer discussed ways that people who are interested in chemistry and chemical experiments can learn at home during this period. He said those interested can find demonstrations available through Penn State or on the internet, such as sites like YouTube.

"It requires a certain nerdiness [to look up videos], you have to want to do that,”' he said. “Some [in YouTube videos] do crazy stuff, some do not. Unfortunately YouTube has the habit of shutting down the crazy ones, but they’re usually the smartest. You’ll usually learn more from them.”

Philip Stemple, a chemical demonstration specialist and the other creator of the videos, said developing demos for the videos and classrooms is mostly "trial and error" to see how the experiment works.

As more of a hands-on learner himself, Stemple said he believes the videos will help others learn.

"...When [Hummer and I] do things for demonstrations, I feel the more you see, the more you know how to do,” Stemple said. “...That’s why I think demonstrations are the best way to do chemistry. I think all universities should do them. There’s only a handful of us. Not many people do what we do here.”

