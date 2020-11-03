Penn State selected its assistant vice president of diversity, inclusion and belonging, according to a Penn State news release.

Lisette Garcia, the former executive vice president and chief operating officer at the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility, will begin the role Nov. 23.

Under this appointment, Garcia will support Penn State’s “ongoing commitment” to diversity, equity and inclusion by leading the creation and installation of plans to cultivate a “culture of belonging” at the university, the release said.

Garcia will also collaborate with Human Resources leaders on talent acquisition and management, as well as with fostering policies, programs and services that are equitable and inclusive, according to the release.

Additionally, the release said Garcia’s partnership with Human Resources will also include work to establish common diversity, equity and inclusion goals across the university.

“This work is fundamental to the University’s mission and I am eager to get us moving towards greater diversity, inclusion and belonging across all campuses in the commonwealth,” Garcia said in the release.

Garcia will report to the vice president for Human Resources.

RELATED