Penn State THON announced the theme for its 2021 event Friday night.

For its first-ever virtual dance marathon, THON chose the theme "Rise and Unify."

In a video posted to THON's Twitter account, members of the philanthropy shared a joint message about the theme's relation to the tough times many have faced throughout 2020.

And the theme for THON 2021 is... pic.twitter.com/WeAvuuMG8N — Penn State THON™ (@THON) October 17, 2020

"It is when we are tested that we see who we are," Nathaniel Wilson (senior-biology), THON's supply logistics director, said. "Time and time again this community has felt struggle or looked forward into uncertainty, and every time we have risen above."

THON announced in August it would host its 46-hour dance marathon, and other events, in a virtual format due to the pandemic.

“At its core, THON brings people together and saves lives,” THON 2021 Executive Director Katie Solomon said in a press release. “While we may not be able to gather in-person in February, the spirit of our shared mission remains true. Our student volunteers, Four Diamonds families and community can rest assured that, even if we cannot physically gather, the fight against childhood cancer won’t stop until there is a cure.”

