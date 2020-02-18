Born out of the passion of two Penn State engineering professors, the Maker Ambassador program will seek to strengthen women and marginalized people in engineering fields, bringing to light the lack of diverse leaders in the industry.

Jessica Menold and Meg Handley — assistant professors of engineering — founded the Penn State Maker Ambassador program in fall 2019.

This program was designed to help underrepresented groups and women feel more comfortable in the designing, making and building industries, according to Handley.

Lockheed Martin — a large defense company that is highly involved at Penn State in recruiting engineers across all majors — recently sponsored the program with a $20,000 donation.

This donation brought the newly found organization to a “new level,” according to a Maker Ambassador Megan Costantino.

This gift aims to attract more women and marginalized engineer leaders, as well as give the program more opportunities to expand, according to Handley.

Maker Ambassador trains women and marginalized engineering students throughout the year-long program with BUILD Nights — an event held every month to promote engineering competency and instill confidence in young engineers.

The initiative also brings awareness of the opportunities Penn State provides for women engineers through makerspace.

There are currently 11 Maker Ambassadors. Each leader was recruited after hiking a 30-mile backpacking trip that sought to build leadership skills and resiliency, Handley said.

There were 15 women engineers and five women faculty members who made up the group that went on the trip — 11 of whom were selected to be Maker Ambassadors.

The selected leaders were trained all throughout the fall 2019 semester.

Not only did the program receive 11 ambassadors, it was also a confidence-infused experience for the women, according to Handley.

“This trip builds resiliency, grit and confidence in [women],” Handley said.

The program plans to do the trail again next year because of the successful outcomes of the experience, according to Handley.

For Maker Ambassador Katrina Verlinde, the trip was “the most unique experience.”

“It brought together a group of women in the best way,” Verlinde (junior-engineering sciences) said. “It was an awesome way to work and meet women in engineering.”

Maker Ambassadors play a key role in BUILD Nights. Specifically, BUILD Nights serve as a way for engineers to develop and design projects based on the given theme for the night.

Maker Ambassadors organize the night and keep it running smoothly.

Additionally, Maker Ambassadors work closely in groups and reach out to various organizations on campus that may have interest in BUILD Nights — encouraging students to attend, according to Costantino.

“This night is so important because it helps women to see themselves as engineers, as women who can lead and who have confidence in themselves to think of an idea and make it,” Handley said.

According to Costantino, it is important to offer BUILD Nights and the Maker Ambassador program to women in engineering because it is an “avenue for us to test our skills of building within a community.”

“A community that empowers engineers to not focus solely on doing math problems, but rather showing their creative and innovative design capabilities, as well,” Costantino said. “We often lose sight of the design side of engineering while taking our courses. These programs are meant to highlight the importance of an engineer’s ability to design and build.”

Costantino said she felt confident in her career path after her first BUILD Night.

“I remember saying to myself, ‘I finally know why I want to be an engineer,’” Costantino said.

According to Verlinde, the Maker Ambassadors program is unlike any other student organization.

“In a heavily male-dominated field, this organization gives women the opportunity to feel confident,” Verlinde said. “We can take power in the fact we are women.”

According to Handley, the program advocates and encourages those who are underrepresented in the engineering fields. She said she has high hopes for the program.

“I hope this program helps women to see how much of an impact they can have in engineering,” Handley said. “Despite the female numbers in the field, they can be engineers, too.”