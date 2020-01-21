Returning to Penn State for the third time, Kronos Quartet will perform its program, “Music for Change: The Banned Countries,” in the Eisenhower Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, hosted by the Center for the Performing Arts.

Prompted by a political debate about a handful of nations, the San Francisco ensemble will join Kronos for a selection of music from its recent collaboration album, “Placeless.”

“As a direct protest to the Executive Orders limiting travel to the United States by people from largely Muslim-majority countries, Kronos Quartet will perform a program featuring music that highlights the rich diversity of artistic voices from Muslim-majority countries,” the Kronos Quartet press release said.

After the concert, the musicians will engage in a discussion with interested audience members.

Tickets cost $52 for an adult, $15 for a University Park student and $42 for a person 18 and younger. They are available online at cpa.psu.edu, by phone at 814-863-0255 or 800-ARTS-TIX, or in-person at the Eisenhower Auditorium, Penn State Downtown Theatre Center and Bryce Jordan Center.