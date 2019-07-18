When Maria Umana met Trey Cody at a State Patty’s Day party in 2014, she said she had no interest in being in a relationship with him.

Fast forward five years, the two newlyweds will appear on Thursday night’s premiere episode of “I Do to the Venue” at 8 p.m. on FYI Network.

The show aims to help couples find the perfect venue before their “big day.” Cody and Umana were shown three locations, each of which appealed to the couple in different ways.

Though the two were unable to disclose which location they picked before the episode’s airing, Cody and Umana shared details with The Daily Collegian about their love story and experiences “venue shopping” on the show.

Post-graduation love

Looking back at their relationship thus far, Umana said she could have never imagined this is where her life would be.

For the first few years of their relationship, fate seemed to draw the couple apart time and again.

Graduating a few months after they met, the couple dated over a long distance due to jobs in different states. Right after college, Umana worked with Johnson and Johnson in New Jersey while Cody worked with Penn State from Philadelphia.

After a year of being physically apart, the couple moved in together just outside of Philadelphia and added a dog named Mia to the small family. Soon after is when the duo returned to Happy Valley for a Homecoming proposal, as was previously reported by the Daily Collegian.

“Meeting Trey was so unexpected, and now he’s my forever,” Maria told the Collegian two years ago. “It just shows that you never know what may happen even if it’s a couple of weeks before you graduate.”

But the happy couple’s nest was separated again as Cody was relocated to New York and later Washington D.C. for work. Meanwhile, Maria remained employed in Philadelphia.

“Right after he proposed, life just took us in different directions oddly enough,” Maria said.

She explained that for the last few months of their engagement, the couple was forced to make things work over long distances again.

Despite the distance, work and wedding planning, the couple agreed to be a part of the show — many of Umana’s family and friends called her crazy for the added stress.

The process had begun when the pair registered for “every wedding planning website in the book.”

Through the registration, the couple’s information made its way into the hands of television shows. Umana said she also applied for the show “Say Yes to the Dress.”

Cody said he was “kind of the driver” behind the TV show because he felt it was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

When interviewing for “I Do to the Venue,” Umana say it as a chance to show the producers their personalities and story.

After three weeks, the show informed them of their selection, making Cody and Umana the first pair on the newly-created show.

As the pair settled into a rhythm of traveling to shoot at the venues, working and continuing to plan for their wedding, Umana said the experience on the show was fun, at least in the beginning.

She explained that a week before the wedding, technical issues started to add stress to the planning as snow made traffic difficult and also, for example, affected audio through damp microphones.

She added that coordinating the schedules of wedding caterers and service along with the show’s crew was difficult at times.

Cody chimed in, saying that getting approval from all the staff and guests to appear on TV was an additional responsibility.

“We went into this, like, ‘This is going to be so easy. They are just walking around, filming whatever comes out of your mouth,’” Umana said. “But no, it was long days, long hours and any time we have to reshoot something… it got really demanding.”

However, through the filming, the couple said the show’s host Lauren Kay was extremely helpful in sorting things out to accommodate the other responsibilities of the couple.

“When it comes to planning a celebration this big there's so many decisions to make, from where to host the event to which flowers you want, cake flavors, the attire you’ll wear, and many more,” Kay said via email.

Kay, who worked alongside Executive Producer Victoria Reiss, said that the couple’s differing opinions on wedding styles did add a challenge to the production, but “The Knot” style quiz helped sharpen the vision.

“Trey always envisioned himself hosting a modern wedding in the city, while Maria had her heart set on a traditional wedding that felt elegant and luxe,” Kay said.

There were upsides to being on a show, as Cody recalled visiting Bloomingdales, which Umana immediately said was “awesome.”

“We had the whole store pretty much to ourselves,” Cody said. “The fact that we were being filmed and people looking and saying ‘Oh, are those celebrities?’”

Now officially married with an “end goal to be together forever,” according to Cody, the couple reflected on how they make things work.

“Two things in mind for me,” Umana said. “One is ‘If it’s meant to be, it will be,’ and ‘It will all work out.’”

Show time

The first location they were shown was Russo’s on the Bay in Howard Beach, New York.

Umana said she was instantly drawn the venue’s classic white and gold aesthetic, as she said she preferred a wedding with more “traditional” colors.

Cody did not initially favor the venue, but his wife said there were “certain surprises” that changed his mind.

Next on the list was Dobbin St, an event space in Brooklyn. Upon seeing the venue, Cody found that he appreciated the “industrial” appearance.

For background, Cody said he enjoys do-it-yourself projects and was drawn to the possibilities of the space.

Umana said she is the opposite and “not creative,” preferring a space that already includes everything she would want.

She needed further convincing beyond that, as the smaller exterior planted a seed of doubt that the venue would be big enough for their wedding.

What finally sold Umana on changing her perspective on the venue was the view from the space. Being from New York, she said she appreciated the city skyline.

Lastly, the couple traveled to the Crystal Plaza in New Jersey.

Adorned with countless chandeliers, the available space personalizations drew in both of them though Cody still wanted a location that was “not another wedding venue.”

Though the couple is unable to spoil the surprise before the premiere, the Penn State alumni wedding featured subtle and not so subtle Happy Valley references at their venue, including a guest appearance of the Nittany Lion himself.

Tables were labeled by various locations on campus and featured engagement pictures at each of the locations. The couple made things even more personal by seating guests at places they felt friends and families would want to visit.

For example, a group of friends they had graduated with was seated at “The Lion’s Den” because the group would often visit the local bar during the school year.

Not every guest was pleased with the placement as Cody explained his mother-in-law had wanted to be seated at another bar location instead of “Inferno Brick Oven & Grill.”

Additionally, chocolate, strawberry and vanilla ice cream was served to guests. Umana said they had planned to offer Berkey Creamery ice cream but the logistics of transporting the dessert foiled the wish.

On that sweet note, Umana also hinted that the guest favors included something related to the Penn State classic: Grilled stickies.

Beyond the physical elements at the wedding, the couple also another Penn State staple to the occasion: the music.

Umana said that when the dance floor was filled, the DJ would randomly play iconic Happy Valley tunes, which she said many of the guests sang along with.

At one point of the night, all Penn State students and alumni and in attendance gathered for a photo and — this was one of Umana’s favorite moments — Umana’s younger sister, who was recently accepted to Penn State, asked if she could join the picture.

Ironically, Umana said she initially wanted no references to her alma mater, but after struggling to find the right aesthetic, she and Cody realized that being Penn Staters was an important aspect of who they were.

“I didn’t want my wedding to be, for lack of a better word, tacky because there’d be Penn State everywhere,” Umana said. “After a lot of talking and planning and figuring out how I can add more us to the wedding, we figured out the classy way to do this was having undertones of these ideas into the weddings.”