Most students who live on campus have a roommate, and students living downtown often share bedrooms and have roommates. But the housing rates downtown, a prime location, are still high.

To some, this situation may not make it ideal to get work done well and efficiently in your dorm, bedroom or apartment.

It can be easy to get distracted while doing work in a room when shared with a roommate, and not very motivational to get your work done in the same space in which you sleep.

This often leads students to take advantage of doing their homework in many different places on campus or at a café downtown.

Now with many students having a majority of their classes online, some students are worried about where they will physically be able to sit in front of their laptops and attend class, as well as do their homework.

Emily Osborne wishes she had a more ideal place to take her online classes, as she has a roommate in an apartment downtown. However, she assumes she will have to do classes in her shared bedroom.

“I think it is one of those things where I will have to just figure it out when I get to campus, but I hope I do not have to attend my classes from my apartment,” Osborne (senior-health policy and administration) said. “I guess most likely in my room with headphones because the library is a difficult spot to be engaging with a Zoom class.”

Having a roommate, she hopes their schedules will be different so they won’t be “on top of each other” while attending online class.

“I don’t think it will be too much of a challenge, but if we are in class at the same time on Zoom, that may get difficult with interactions during class,” Osborne said.

But Osborne realizes that either way, getting work done will be different.

“I usually do my homework on campus in the library or the Panera seating areas, especially Kern [Building],” she said. “I will still try to do my homework on campus when possible, but worst case I will do it in my apartment.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State Housing updates on-campus residence rates Penn State Housing has updated its listed rates for on-campus residence halls and apartments…

Christian McCawley shares a bedroom in an off-campus house, and is worried about where he will attend his classes as well.

“The room is tight and I do not even have a desk,” McCawley (junior-statistics) said. “And if I have to do my work from my kitchen table or bed, I will be uncomfortable and lacking attention.”

McCawley is good friends with his roommates, and knows it will be hard to get work done in his room.

“Whenever I have a big exam or something like that, I know I have to get to the library to get it done or else I will not do well on whatever it is,” McCawley said.

Three of McCawley’s classes are online, and he doesn’t know exactly what the format of each will be.

“At first I was like ‘Oh no big deal, I can just go to the library to sit and listen to my classes with headphones,’ but then I realized if I have to speak to participate, I can’t be talking in the library, so then I have no clue where I could go,” he said.

Caitlin Burns thinks the most important thing is to find a routine and get to where she will be doing her classes.

“I hope once I figure out what my day-to-day routine at school will look like in the fall, then I can decide where I will be most comfortable doing my classes,” Burns (senior-media studies) said.

Burns is nervous she will get distracted if she has to take her classes online from her room.

“When I am in my room, all I want to do is relax," Burns said, "and I think doing work in there would be harder and would annoy me, as I do not like to do work in there for a reason."

RELATED