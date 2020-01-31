The Federal Communications Commissions is in the process of setting up a new three-digit suicide hotline to replace the current 10-digit hotline, intended to operate in a similar way as 911.

The new 988 number will connect callers to first-responders for mental health emergencies.

With suicide currently the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, Penn State Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) senior director Ben Locke is optimistic about the potential positive impact of the new hotline number.

“While the service provided by the number is not new, my hope is that the simpler [and] streamlined access will make [a] difference,” Locke said. “When people are in a state of crisis, it’s important that we have already removed hurdles to accessing care. The 988 hotline is a good example of proactive preparation.”

Paul Carswell, a CAPS counselor, said he feels that this crisis hotline is an indication of positive changes in how society is approaching mental health struggles. The hotline, Carswell said, works to reduce the harmful stigma surrounding mental health while providing effective access for those who need immediate assistance.

“Both mental health emergencies and physical health emergencies can be life threatening and require immediate interventions,” Carswell said. “Mental health crisis services have been delivered effectively for years and the creation of a centralized three-digit emergency number makes good sense in expanding the accessibility of these services.”

Carswell stressed the importance of informing the public of the hotline service, so those in need know what help is available and where they can get it.

“People needing immediate support in mental health emergencies will know more readily where to turn for support in situations where moments matter,” Carswell said. “I am hopeful that the [effects of the hotline] will be as positive as the intentions behind the legislation.”

Student Brady Swanson said he thinks the new hotline can only bring about positive changes.

“I think that's really great that it's only three digits. You can get to it so [quickly], just like 911,” Swanson (freshman-psychology) said. “That's really helpful and I think it's great. I don’t see how it could be negative.”

The hotline generally seems to be a win in the eyes of those concerned with mental health, as it demonstrates an awareness of the need for such emergency services. However, according to Locke, it is still important to address the origins of current mental health issues in the United States.

Looking ahead, Locke emphasized the importance of developing the national capacity for accessible treatment of mental health issues.

“While I’m absolutely a fan of this recent change and the benefits it will offer to everyone, we must also recognize that a three-digit crisis number is not capable of preventing or treating the factors that lead a person to seriously consider suicide,” Locke said. “Mental health treatment remains inaccessible and unaffordable to many people in need who are not yet in crisis.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, reach out to the Penn State Crisis Line at 877-229-6400, or to the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.