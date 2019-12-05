A new community representative seat for the LGBTQ Student Roundtable will be added to UPUA's 15th Assembly after UPUA unanimously approved the seat.

Prior to the vote, president of the LGBTQA Student Roundtable Freddy Purnell voiced his hopes for the unanimous approval of adding the LGBTQA Student Roundtable community seat.

Purnell stated that the addition of the queer inclusive community seat would benefit the queer community at Penn State.

President of Queer and Trans People of Color Celeste Good seconded Purnell’s comment, stating that the community seat should have been included in the 14th Assembly when Black Caucus, Latino Caucus and Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Caucus seats were added.

She urged representatives to “vote wisely.”

Associate director of technology Ryan Loscalzo ended open student forum by saying that although he is not a voting member of the assembly, he believes the community seat would not only benefit queer individuals, but the entire Penn State community.

The judicial report on the community seat for the LGBTQA Student Roundtable was the most anticipated item of new business on Dec. 4. Chief Justice Rachel Schuchman briefly spoke on the report, saying to the assembly that the sentiments made during open student forum were “everything you need to hear" prior to voting.

The report then passed unanimously.

State College Borough Councilman Dan Murphy spoke during open student forum to give the assembly some notes from the borough council and about the interim mayor appointments.

He stated that although comments are now closed to the public during meetings, the council is in a “comment period” via email. He said that Borough Council Representative Genevievre Miller will be able to make comments on behalf of UPUA and the student body up until voting.

Additionally, the "Fuel for Finals" bill caused much debate. The bill funds a supply of apples, bananas and coffee that will be handed out for free throughout the HUB-Robeson Center to students studying throughout the night during finals week.

The bill passed 39-1-0, with a rejection by the Schreyer Honors College representative Noelle Musolino. She argued that getting sleep is more important for student health and productivity than drinking coffee throughout the night.

Vice president for Development and Alumni Relations Rich Bundy started off the night with a special presentation.

He spoke on his responsibilities in the Alumni Association and congratulated UPUA for the efforts in the Tackle Hunger Giving Challenge and Giving Tuesday campaign, noting that Ohio State doesn’t want to compete with Penn State in the Tackle Hunger challenge again because “we beat them so bad.”

However, he said Penn State is still in talks to compete in Tackle Hunger again with other Big Ten peers, including the University of Iowa.

Additionally, he spoke on his pride for the division of Development and Alumni Relations hiring the first director of diversity, equity and inclusion, Charleon Jeffries. Her position is the first of its kind in this division among Big Ten universities, according to Bundy.

The general manager of the Penn State Bookstore Jennifer Guyer gave a presentation on the First Day Complete program, which focuses on affordability and access to course materials.

If eligible for the program, students would pay a flat rate per semester which would be included in their tuition bills. The initiative would begin at the Commonwealth campuses and then move to University Park, according to Guyer.

Additionally, Dan Corcoran was sworn in as Interfraternity Council Representative. Now that the position is filled, Speaker Tom Sarabok said he was thrilled to announce that the 14th Assembly is now full.

The night ended with a farewell and thank you to Musolino, who has resigned from UPUA to study abroad next semester.