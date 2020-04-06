Blue-White, dog Luna
Luna wears a Penn State bandana before the Penn State Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

 Aabha Vora

While self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic can have its downsides, one upside is the amount of time Penn State students can spend with their pets.

From dogs to cats to hamsters, meet some Penn State students' pets and learn a bit about them.

Moe

Moe the cat

Moe, a cat owned by student Dom Feola (sophomore-advertising).

Owner: Dom Feola (sophomore-advertising)

Fun fact: Moe is obsessed with ice cream.

Josie

Gracie Pekarcik

Josie, a dog owned by student Gracie Pekarcik (senior-community, environment and development).

Owner: Gracie Pekarcik (senior-community, environment and development)

Fun fact: Josie once ate an entire Sam's Club tray of pastries without issue.

Cooper

Cooper the dog

Cooper, a dog owned by student Emily Marovitz (sophomore-early childhood education).

Owner: Emily Marovitz (sophomore-early childhood education)

Fun fact: Cooper is a service dog who visits sick children in the hospital. 

Henry and Brooke

Henry the dog

Henry, a dog owned by Eden Elma (sophomore-chemical engineering).
Brooke the dog

Brooke, a dog owned by Eden Elma (sophomore-chemical engineering).

Owner: Eden Elma (sophomore-chemical engineering)

Fun facts: Henry likes to be held 24/7, while Brooke always wants to be covered with a blanket.

Cheese

Cheese the hamster

Cheese, a hamster owned by Nikki Halloran (senior-telecommunications).

Owner: Nikki Halloran (senior-telecommunications)

Fun fact: Cheese gets one piece of shredded cheese a week as a treat.

Finnegan

Finnegan the dog

Finnegan, a dog owned by Delaney Kendrick (sophomore-cybersecurity).

Owner: Delaney Kendrick (sophomore-cybersecurity)

Fun fact: Finnegan is extremely quiet and doesn’t like barking on command. He will also sit anywhere.

