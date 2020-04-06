While self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic can have its downsides, one upside is the amount of time Penn State students can spend with their pets.

From dogs to cats to hamsters, meet some Penn State students' pets and learn a bit about them.

Moe

Owner: Dom Feola (sophomore-advertising)

Fun fact: Moe is obsessed with ice cream.

Josie

Owner: Gracie Pekarcik (senior-community, environment and development)

Fun fact: Josie once ate an entire Sam's Club tray of pastries without issue.

Cooper

Owner: Emily Marovitz (sophomore-early childhood education)

Fun fact: Cooper is a service dog who visits sick children in the hospital.

Henry and Brooke

Owner: Eden Elma (sophomore-chemical engineering)

Fun facts: Henry likes to be held 24/7, while Brooke always wants to be covered with a blanket.

Cheese

Owner: Nikki Halloran (senior-telecommunications)

Fun fact: Cheese gets one piece of shredded cheese a week as a treat.

Finnegan

Owner: Delaney Kendrick (sophomore-cybersecurity)

Fun fact: Finnegan is extremely quiet and doesn’t like barking on command. He will also sit anywhere.

