The staff of the Penn State yearbook “La Vie” always strives to properly represent the year in the visual format, according to president and editor-in-chief Josh Portney. But the role of carrying on Penn State’s culture is now more prominent than ever before.

Portney (sophomore-broadcast journalism), who is leading La Vie in his second year on staff, said the unconventional nature of this fall and spring semester has altered what the 2020-21 yearbook will look like.

Its goals, however, remain unaffected under the theme of “live the legacy,” a phrase that was included in the last line of the 2019-20 book.

“Our mission is to create the book, but I think on a larger scale we’re trying to keep the history of Penn State alive,” Portney said.

With in-person events being canceled or moved to a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic, Portney said the “La Vie” staff will not have as much content to cover, meaning students can expect a smaller book than the typical 300-page ones from years past.

Sections such as those dedicated to THON and football usually take up about 30 pages each, but will not require as much space this year, according to Portney. Because of the coronavirus, THON is being held virtually and Penn State’s fall football season was canceled.

Portney added that the student life section will also be shortened, seeing as clubs cannot currently meet in person.

Although some student organizations have hosted virtual activities, Portney said other clubs have not been able to adjust their format, making it more difficult for the yearbook staff to capture organizations’ experiences this year.

In light of fewer in-person events taking place this year, Business Manager and Treasurer of La Vie Kirsten Worrall said the staff will cover everything it usually does but in a different manner.

Each organization, event and college covered will have a section depicting what they did in previous years and how they have been affected by the pandemic.

In doing this, Worrall (junior-secondary english education) said the yearbook will show what the Penn State legacy is, as well as how it is different this year.

“La Vie has a 200-year history with Penn State,” Worrall said. “[Our work] is a lot about chronicling the legacy of Penn State.”

Worrall said the football section, for instance, will highlight the players individually and discuss the team’s accomplishments in recent history, accompanied by photographs from previous years.

Portney said the football section will at least feature the starting players. Other sports pages will follow a similar style, but will likely focus more on the teams’ recent accomplishments, key players and, if applicable, how they adjusted during the pandemic.

Worrall added the staff is willing to pivot its plan if sports and other in-person events start up later in the year.

Amid the challenges presented by the pandemic, however, Portney said the staff hopes to revamp the greek life section.

Being involved in a greek life organization himself, Portney said he wants this aspect of campus life to be covered just as effectively as the clubs are.

“I look at that history, and I’m still not satisfied,” Portney said, referring to how greek life has been included in the yearbook in previous years.

According to Bonnie Blackman, Penn State graduate and the Jostens publishing representative for La Vie, greek organizations used to have to pay to be included in the yearbook.

This has not been the case in recent years, but Blackman said the staff wants to depict a wider range of what Penn State’s greek life actually does.

“Greeks do so many things philanthropically that are not parties that I said, ‘This is a wonderful platform for greeks to show how they make a difference on campus for the better and not stories for the worse,’” Blackman said.

Worrall said the process of creating the yearbook itself has not been significantly affected by the pandemic since most of the work is done in a socially-distanced fashion anyway, but there will be some changes.

The staff hopes to continue portrait sessions as long as the university approves the action. If permitted to do so, Worrall said they would accommodate all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by distancing the client from the photographer, not offering professional attire for a client to wear for the photograph and sanitizing the space frequently.

Portney said if the staff is not allowed to do portraits this year, they may ask individuals to send LinkedIn photographs to La Vie to be included in the book.

Additionally, Worrall said there may be more “static” images in the 2020-21 yearbook than in previous editions due to in-person events being canceled.

Despite this change, Portney said he hopes to include pictures of people and action shots as much as possible.

Portney also said the process of designing the book and putting it together will be similar to that followed when finishing the 2019-20 one last spring.

Each staff member will be assigned specific groupings of pages to build individually, and everything will be brought together in the end to create one, cohesive book.

Portney said although he is confident the staff can be successful in this production method, he is still disappointed not to be able to meet and collaborate on the book in person.

“It sucks that we can’t use the yearbook software. It sucks that we can’t show [the staff] how to format, but it’s just what we need to do,” Portney said.

Portney said, however, he will still hold virtual check-in meetings with each staff member to see how their progress is coming along and offer them guidance where needed. With strong communication, Portney said he feels this work style may also prove beneficial to the staff seeing as it gives them the opportunity to take full ownership over their responsibilities and learn as they go.

With all of the staff’s meetings taking place virtually and deadlines being more tightly regulated, Portney said he has been busy trying his best to lead La Vie to a high-quality final product. Although the staff is still in its early stages of planning with a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future, he said he is pleased with what they have been able to do so far.

“A quote that I live by is, ‘If things don't go right, go left,’ which I interpret to mean always adapt to your circumstances and make the best of it,” Portney said via email. “I am trying to make the best of these circumstances, and I think we're succeeding.”

According to Portney, another challenge the La Vie staff will have to overcome is recruitment. The Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications’s Involvement Fair brought upon some interest, but Portney said not having an in-person club Involvement Fair limited the staff’s ability to reach out to new students.

Portney added that recruitment for this year’s staff will have to be done mostly by word of mouth.

According to Worrall, the yearbook staff’s OrgCentral page has also decreased the amount of people who have joined this year. Since the organization is listed as “La Vie” — with no mention of yearbook in the title — Worrall suspects some students did not know what the group does.

Contributing to this sentiment, Blackman said a lot of current students do not know what La Vie is because of a four-year period in which the yearbook was distributed in the following fall semester instead of around graduation time in the spring.

Because of this, Blackman said many students did not return to Penn State in the fall to get the yearbook, particularly the seniors who had already graduated in the spring.

In 2018, La Vie switched back to a spring distribution date, and Blackman said it has been in the process of rebuilding its name ever since.

To accomplish this goal, as well as bolster recruitment, Blackman said the La Vie staff is partnering with Bellisario students to obtain photography and writing for this year’s book.

She said the staff has reached out to Penn State journalism professors and asked them to inform their students of the opportunity to contribute writing and photography to La Vie, which Blackman said is a skill-building opportunity for those involved.

“Our goal now is to move forward, get students who are on campus to take pictures and kind of turn everybody into reporters,” Blackman said. “Anybody can be a contributor in a Zoom kind of world.”

Blackman also said including the work of Bellisario students will boost the book’s storytelling and reporting.

“We want the student body to know that we want them to be a part of the process,” Blackman said. “We really want to restructure our staff so that we don’t go for quantity but for quality and for strengths that support what we’re trying to do.”

Beyond promoting the 2020-21 edition of La Vie for students to purchase, Blackman said she more so hopes to encourage Penn Staters to be a part of the book.

Although she would love to see people participate every year, Blackman said she especially hopes students get involved now since this year’s book will serve as an “archival” piece, capturing a time when life at the university was different.

“I remember the saddest thing to me was that in my college yearbook, my roommate never took her picture. I just wanted to show people her,” Blackman said. “That’s all I want Penn State students to be able to do. I want them to be able to step in that room, say ‘Hey, I’m here, I’m a Penn Stater, I lived this, remember me.’”

