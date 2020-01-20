The roof levels of all University Park campus parking decks are temporarily closed Monday morning due to icy conditions, according to a tweet sent by Penn State Transportation Services.

Transportation Services has not yet announced when these areas will reopen.

The tweet also said no visitor parking is available in the HUB or Eisenhower Parking Decks at this time.

Aside from these areas being closed, all other normal parking regulations are in effect, according to another Transportation Services tweet.

Snow and ice hit State College beginning Thursday throughout the weekend, leading to a Bigler Road closure Friday and a "Midnight Clear" for snow removal on Saturday.

