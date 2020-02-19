The Penn State College of Arts and Architecture will have its first Sustainability Symposium from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 in 233AB HUB-Robeson Center.

According to a Penn State news release, the event is titled “Convergence," organized by Miyun Kang, assistant director for sustainability in the College of Arts and Architecture and research professor in the Stuckeman School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture. It is free and includes breakfast, lunch and refreshments.

The event is sponsored by the College of Arts and Architecture’s Office of the Associate Dean for Research, Creative Activity and Graduate Studies, Stuckeman Center for Design Computing, and Arts and Design Research Incubator.

Gabriel Harp, research director for Alliance for the Arts in Research Universities, will be the event's keynote speaker, according to the release.

Following Harp’s presentation, the College of Arts and Architecture faculty who represent the Center for Pedagogy in Arts and Design, Stuckeman Center for Design Computing, Ecology+Design, Arts and Design Research Incubator, Hamer Center for Community Design and School of Visual Arts Studio for Sustainability and Social Action will also present.

The College of Engineering and Smeal College of Business will also feature presentations on sustainable initiatives.

Following the event, a reception and exhibit titled "Convergence: College of Arts and Architecture Sustainability” will be held in the Borland Project Space.

Registration information for the symposium, which is aimed at faculty, researchers and graduate students, can be found here.