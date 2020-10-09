Penn State has suspended the Alpha Psi chapter of Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity through 2024 because of alleged hazing, according to a Penn State news release Friday.

The suspension came after a joint investigation by Penn State’s Office of Student Conduct and the national headquarters of Sigma Tau Gamma, according to the release.

Penn State had received “allegations of hazing during the new member education process,” as well as allegations of furnishing alcohol to students under the age of 21 and allegations that the fraternity had violated the university’s recruiting regulations, the release said.

The university recommended the suspension and the Sigma Tau Gamma national headquarters removed the chapter’s charter on Sept. 28, the release said.

Now that the fraternity has been suspended, it has lost all privileges as a registered student organization and may not “participate, attend or organize any functions, activities or events” as an organization, the release said.